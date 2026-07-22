Blues Target Morita Set to Join Hull City
Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2026 16:23
Town target Hidemasa Morita is set to join fellow Premier League new boys Hull City.
TWTD revealed on Friday that the Blues were in talks with the 31-year-old free agent.
However, it’s understood an issue emerged in the Japanese international’s medical with discussions having continued during the early part of this week.
Now, BBC Humberside is reporting that the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder is set to join the Tigers.
Morita left Sporting at the end of last season with the aim of finding a Premier League club, Leeds having also been reported to have shown interest.
The one-time Kawasaki Frontale man was set to be one of two Town Japanese signings alongside Celtic forward Daizen Maeda, the clubs having agreed a fee of £8 million plus a further £2 million in add-ons.
Maeda is expected to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours with the 28-year-old then joining up with the squad next week.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
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