Blues Target Morita Set to Join Hull City

Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2026 16:23 Town target Hidemasa Morita is set to join fellow Premier League new boys Hull City. TWTD revealed on Friday that the Blues were in talks with the 31-year-old free agent. However, it’s understood an issue emerged in the Japanese international’s medical with discussions having continued during the early part of this week. Now, BBC Humberside is reporting that the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder is set to join the Tigers. Morita left Sporting at the end of last season with the aim of finding a Premier League club, Leeds having also been reported to have shown interest. The one-time Kawasaki Frontale man was set to be one of two Town Japanese signings alongside Celtic forward Daizen Maeda, the clubs having agreed a fee of £8 million plus a further £2 million in add-ons. Maeda is expected to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours with the 28-year-old then joining up with the squad next week. Photo: Imago Images Sports



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Leutard added 16:26 - Jul 22

Fingers crossed this isn't one of those occasions where he turns into the premier league player of the season, but if the medical was problematic then this seems to be sensible 1

Vancouver_Blue added 16:27 - Jul 22

If there is an issue with his medical then he's welcome to go to Hull 1

John_Grose added 16:28 - Jul 22

not too concerned about this, we need some stature in central midfield this time round, especially if Matusiwa is still starting 3

rjm added 16:29 - Jul 22

Would much rather Patrick berg or that Everton midfielder Tim

iroegbunam. Never too fussed about this guy. 1

Linkboy13 added 16:30 - Jul 22

Seems strange there's an issue with his medical yet he's about to undergo a medical before joining Hull. Perhaps Hull's medicals are not as stringent as ours. 0

ScotBlue2 added 16:30 - Jul 22

Makes a lot of sense. Shame that he's going to a club we will be directly competing with as looks a good player, but definitely doesn't make sense to sign someone who the club don't seem fit.

Makes me think of cajuste a bit of how his underlying ankle injury left us lacking in that position a few times this past season. 0

burnbudgiesburn added 16:38 - Jul 22

@linkboy13 you don't fail medicals as such, it is all to do with how much risk a club is prepared to take for the money. We passed on him, Hull were prepared to take the risk. 0

stinkiusminkius added 16:42 - Jul 22

Disappointed about this. There can’t be too many experienced free centre mids out there. Think he would have been a very solid addition. 2

tetchris added 16:43 - Jul 22

Can’t take a risk with a player who potentially has an injury which could be made worse by the physicality of the PL. One bad challenge and he could be out for the season. I think Hull are getting desperate and offering higher wages than we are prepared to pay. They missed out on Emersonn and probably don’t want to be gazumped again to a rival. He’s 32 next year so doesn’t really fit the profile of buying players who we could turn a profit on if they are a success in the PL. Allegedly he also turned down Leeds Utd as well. 0

TRCTRBY added 16:46 - Jul 22

We seemed to make the right call with Broja on the back of his medical in 2024. We backed out and unfortunately for him he's been mostly injured since. Missed 260 days of football!! 1

BobbyBell added 16:50 - Jul 22

I'm pretty sure that we will have a back up plan. You can't just assume that medicals will go well so another move will be made now. That doesn't necessarily mean that they would be a second choice either. 0

cressi added 16:50 - Jul 22

When people say they are disappointed why we can't sign players where there may be a problem. We signed Cajuste could never play 70 minutes let alone 90.

And Phillips who has been unfit or unavailable for years. We have to learn by this . 0

Benji1611 added 16:51 - Jul 22

Not the end of the world, can't argue with the talent, but praise is due for sticking to our guns rather than taking an unnecessary risk. Hopefully we can sign Berg instead! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments