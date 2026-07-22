Blues Pair Given FA Warnings

Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2026 17:31 Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton and skipper Dara O’Shea have been given formal warnings by the FA following an incident at the promotion celebrations in May. Ashton and O’Shea were filmed joining in fans’ chants regarding former Norwich City co-owner Delia Smith while on a terrace at Isaacs on the Quay, although video footage indicated both conspicuously avoided directly referencing the 85-year-old TV chef. It emerged soon afterwards that the pair were being investigated to assess whether they had breached FA rule E3.1: “A participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.” The upshot of the investigation was the duo receiving formal warnings by the FA a month ago. Photo: TWTD



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Jugsy added 17:34 - Jul 22

Called it at the time and a fair wrap of the knuckles. Let’s move on. 4

NewForester added 17:43 - Jul 22

Really poor judgement by the chairman and chief executive again. -4

Benji1611 added 17:50 - Jul 22

It was funny though 5

bluelodgeblue added 17:53 - Jul 22

Badge of honour! 5

armchaircritic59 added 17:58 - Jul 22

Ok guys, that's a slap on the wrist for you both. Typical FA nonsense, getting involved in things that don't concern them well away from the stadium. They did much better with the Eckert case. 2

Bazza8564 added 17:58 - Jul 22

Promotion to the PL, a beer or two, huge professional achievements and some of our own expect ultimate restraint? Cobblers!



I'd have been up there singing every song about Delia and every Norwich connected element i could. And proud of it! 4

jas0999 added 18:20 - Jul 22

Although I understand the fans reaction, stating they would have sung the same, the reality is there’s a big difference the fans doing so compared to the CEO and Captain of the club doing so. It wasn’t a good look in my opinion. But we draw a line and move on. 1

LegendofthePhoenix added 18:26 - Jul 22

The Chairman of a football club should know where the boundaries are, and maintain dignity at all times. John Cobbold was the perfect example of a chairman who had a huge amount of fun and celebrated with the manager and players, but never stooped to the low point of slandering and abusing others. MA has now had his warning, and it's time to move on, but I hope he has learned from this and I really hope the owners see fit to bring in a chairman to whom the CEO is accountable. It's not like it was the first error of judgement he made since assuming both roles. 1

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