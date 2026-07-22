Blues Pair Given FA Warnings
Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2026 17:31
Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton and skipper Dara O’Shea have been given formal warnings by the FA following an incident at the promotion celebrations in May.
Ashton and O’Shea were filmed joining in fans’ chants regarding former Norwich City co-owner Delia Smith while on a terrace at Isaacs on the Quay, although video footage indicated both conspicuously avoided directly referencing the 85-year-old TV chef.
It emerged soon afterwards that the pair were being investigated to assess whether they had breached FA rule E3.1: “A participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”
The upshot of the investigation was the duo receiving formal warnings by the FA a month ago.
Photo: TWTD
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