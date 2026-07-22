Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Youngsters Beaten in Slovakia
Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2026 17:59

A Town U18s/U21s side were beaten 1-0 by Slovakian club Spartak Trnava’s U19s in a friendly this morning.

The squads are currently training in Slovakia with this morning’s match the first of the camp.

The home side went in front via Rastislav Flimmel in the 31st minute and that proved enough to claim victory.

Town used 23 players over the course of the match, but are without the likes of Woody Williamson, Corbin Mthunzi, Fin Barbrook, Luca Fletcher and Steven Turner, who are with the senior squad at their training camp in La Manga.

Town: Bentley, Ness (Boakye-King 60), Ologho (Lewis 60), Hammond (Shabazz-Edwards 60), Wilkinson (Olawole 46), Pedder (Wood 60), Adetiba (Mendel 60), Sains (Compton 60), Eldred (Burton-Yurevich 60), Eze (Pitts 60), Nicolaou (Runham 60). Unused: Wreford.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



arc added 18:04 - Jul 22

Can we please sign Rastislav Flimmel? Just because it's such a great name.
1

trevski_s added 18:19 - Jul 22
I saw atleast Woody, Fin and Corbin in the content from the training camp but great to see they took a few more as well. Interesting to see whats going to happen with some of the older academy players this season as the likes of Buabo, Valentine and Boniface don't seem to get mentioned much at the moment. Hopefully Championship/League 1 loans for them along with Fin and Tudor as well
0

Benji1611 added 18:20 - Jul 22
Well, we do tend to sign players who do well against us...
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 300 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026