Town Youngsters Beaten in Slovakia

Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2026 17:59

A Town U18s/U21s side were beaten 1-0 by Slovakian club Spartak Trnava’s U19s in a friendly this morning.

The squads are currently training in Slovakia with this morning’s match the first of the camp.

The home side went in front via Rastislav Flimmel in the 31st minute and that proved enough to claim victory.

Town used 23 players over the course of the match, but are without the likes of Woody Williamson, Corbin Mthunzi, Fin Barbrook, Luca Fletcher and Steven Turner, who are with the senior squad at their training camp in La Manga.

Town: Bentley, Ness (Boakye-King 60), Ologho (Lewis 60), Hammond (Shabazz-Edwards 60), Wilkinson (Olawole 46), Pedder (Wood 60), Adetiba (Mendel 60), Sains (Compton 60), Eldred (Burton-Yurevich 60), Eze (Pitts 60), Nicolaou (Runham 60). Unused: Wreford.

Photo: TWTD