Derby Back For Szmodics But Other Clubs Also Keen
Thursday, 23rd Jul 2026 09:59
Town are in talks with Derby County regarding forward Sammie Szmodics returning to the Rams, but with other Championship sides also showing interest, TWTD understands.
Szmodics spent the second half of last season on loan with Derby and manager John Eustace, previously the Irish international’s boss at Blackburn, said he would be keen to get him back for 2026/27.
We understand the 30-year-old didn’t travel to La Manga for this week’s training camp due to a minor injury and that discussions regarding a return to Pride Park are continuing, as also reported by the Daily Telegraph.
The Rams are believed to have been looking to pay an initial £2 million rising to £4 million after add-ons but Town are after a deal worth nearer £5 million, while a second loan has also been under discussion.
Derby’s situation is believed to be complicated by their ongoing takeover, while other Championship club, among them Birmingham City, have also expressed an interest in the one-time Colchester man, who cost the Blues £9 million when he moved from Ewood Park in the summer of 2024.
Photo: Matchday Images
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