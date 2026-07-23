Derby Back For Szmodics But Other Clubs Also Keen

Thursday, 23rd Jul 2026 09:59 Town are in talks with Derby County regarding forward Sammie Szmodics returning to the Rams, but with other Championship sides also showing interest, TWTD understands. Szmodics spent the second half of last season on loan with Derby and manager John Eustace, previously the Irish international’s boss at Blackburn, said he would be keen to get him back for 2026/27. We understand the 30-year-old didn’t travel to La Manga for this week’s training camp due to a minor injury and that discussions regarding a return to Pride Park are continuing, as also reported by the Daily Telegraph. The Rams are believed to have been looking to pay an initial £2 million rising to £4 million after add-ons but Town are after a deal worth nearer £5 million, while a second loan has also been under discussion. Derby’s situation is believed to be complicated by their ongoing takeover, while other Championship club, among them Birmingham City, have also expressed an interest in the one-time Colchester man, who cost the Blues £9 million when he moved from Ewood Park in the summer of 2024. Photo: Matchday Images



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bluelad7 added 10:06 - Jul 23

5 mill is about right. 5

guentchev123 added 10:07 - Jul 23

Glad to hear that he didn’t travel to the training camp. Nobody really knows what went on previously but he is not PL level and will be moving on soon, so best for him to stay home and look for a new club. 2

BangaloreBlues added 10:07 - Jul 23

Would be sad to see him go (as I am with most players), but he's clearly not in our plans moving forward.

I hope he goes somewhere where he can be happy and reignite his high scoring tally and become the player he should be.

Wish him all the best :-) 7

jas0999 added 10:08 - Jul 23

We were always going to make a loss on him. Prefer to see him move on permanently. 5

RetroBlue added 10:14 - Jul 23

Lost a lot of money on this player. Shame it ended the way it did, but reported attitude if true not good for the squad. So bye bye 0

cressi added 10:16 - Jul 23

Minor injury chiney chin chin 1

Cadiar added 10:18 - Jul 23

Get whatever we can for him. One excellent season did not warrant his exorbitant price. 4

jonnysuave added 10:19 - Jul 23

jimmy hill 0

Benji1611 added 10:30 - Jul 23

£3m loss for a player past his peak isn't bad. Maeda is a much better player and more versatile, it's a decent trade off 2

WhiteVanMan added 10:31 - Jul 23

Phil do we kniw who did travel to Spain,wonder if any of the u21s were included 1

Dissboyitfc added 10:48 - Jul 23

Get him gone, 5 million would be good! 1

chrissmith added 10:51 - Jul 23

He was on a 4 year deal and cost £9million, which means his 'book value' is £4.5 million. If we can get that for him, its an essential break-even so I reckon that's what the club wants. 4

Litfc00 added 10:51 - Jul 23

Would be pleasantly surprised if we received a guaranteed £5 million for Szmodics. A sale at £3 million would represent breaking even in accounting terms if we paid £9 million and Szmodics is in the 3rd year of his contract. 0

muccletonjoe added 11:05 - Jul 23

2 million rising to 4 is good enough , let him go. We wont get much more. 3

Ferguson added 11:18 - Jul 23

Take the money and put it towards wages. For a big man upfront...Chelsea want Delap gone so there's start.! -1

RIPbobby added 11:21 - Jul 23

Whilst two are interested they will play them off one another. 0

AndySav04 added 11:31 - Jul 23

He could have done a little more in the PL.



There to get goals and in the end playing with Chaplin over Smozodics was not any different in the PL.



Got to get him OFF the books and NO loan period. He doesn’t fit NOW. Send him back to Derby. Take the 4m now. 0

AndySav04 added 11:31 - Jul 23

He could have done a little more in the PL.



There to get goals and in the end playing with Chaplin over Smozodics was not any different in the PL.



Got to get him OFF the books and NO loan period. He doesn’t fit NOW. Send him back to Derby. Take the 4m now. 0

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