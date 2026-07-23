Blues and Tigers Linked With Switzerland Striker
Thursday, 23rd Jul 2026 12:54
Town and Hull City are among the clubs interested in Swiss international striker Breel Embolo, according to a report in France.
Onze is reporting that the 29-year-old’s performances at the World Cup caught the eye of the Blues and Tigers, along with MLS side Atlanta United and clubs in Serie A, but with a move to England said to be favoured by the player.
Embolo, who scored two and assisted two at the finals before being red-carded in the quarter-final defeat to Argentina, joined his current club Rennes for €13 million (£11 million) from AS Monaco last summer.
Rennes, from whom Town signed Azor Matusiwa last summer, are looking to offload players from a bloated squad ahead of the new season.
Cameroon-born Embolo was raised in France and then Switzerland, where he began his senior career with Basel.
A spell in Germany with Schalke 04 and then Borussia Mönchengladbach followed before his switch to Monaco in 2022.
Capped 92 times by Switzerland, scoring 26 goals, 6ft 2in tall Embolo scored eight times in 20 starts and 11 sub appearances in Ligue 1 last season.
Photo: ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect
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