Blues and Tigers Linked With Switzerland Striker

Thursday, 23rd Jul 2026 12:54 Town and Hull City are among the clubs interested in Swiss international striker Breel Embolo, according to a report in France. Onze is reporting that the 29-year-old’s performances at the World Cup caught the eye of the Blues and Tigers, along with MLS side Atlanta United and clubs in Serie A, but with a move to England said to be favoured by the player. Embolo, who scored two and assisted two at the finals before being red-carded in the quarter-final defeat to Argentina, joined his current club Rennes for €13 million (£11 million) from AS Monaco last summer. Rennes, from whom Town signed Azor Matusiwa last summer, are looking to offload players from a bloated squad ahead of the new season. Cameroon-born Embolo was raised in France and then Switzerland, where he began his senior career with Basel. A spell in Germany with Schalke 04 and then Borussia Mönchengladbach followed before his switch to Monaco in 2022. Capped 92 times by Switzerland, scoring 26 goals, 6ft 2in tall Embolo scored eight times in 20 starts and 11 sub appearances in Ligue 1 last season. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect



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Bazza8564 added 12:57 - Jul 23

Like the sound of this one..... 1

cressi added 12:57 - Jul 23

Have a look around Ipswich and Hull before you decide lol. 0

Dizzyhat added 12:59 - Jul 23

A very very good player, and has been for years (I remember him being touted as 'the next big thing' when he was a youngster, but his behaviour in the Argentina game has tarnished his reputation for me. 0

jdtractor96 added 13:01 - Jul 23

Yes please 1

TownSupporter added 13:01 - Jul 23

Have we not just signed 2 strikers?



We also have Akpom as a new signing, not forgetting Hirst. Guessing Hirst will be sold or loaned.



Do we really need another?



We will be very heavily stacked in attack unless a shed load are unloaded. -1

Gforce added 13:02 - Jul 23

Would be another excellent addition, has huge experience and is a decent finisher.

Only slight negative, he's had a few injuries over the years.

Perhaps we should also nip in ahead of Celtic for Kasper Hogh,that would make a decent 3 to choose from

Hirst unfortunately should be loaned or sold to a championship club,just not good enough, even as 3rd choice. 2

bluelad7 added 13:04 - Jul 23

Azor……..make a phone call !! 0

Litfc00 added 13:05 - Jul 23

Given so many clubs are linked you’d imagine this is the agent trying to drum up some interest. Embolo turns 30 this season so presume he’s looking for a final big contract.



I’d rather look at someone with re-sale value like Franculino Dju or someone with prem experience such as Zian Flemming. 0

DannyITFC added 13:05 - Jul 23

This would be the no9 starter we are after (personally I’d try and sign Chris Wood but he will be pricey for an aging player). This will surely mean Akpom is loaned out for the season now? Hirst the 3rd in line for no9 position with the new lad from Celtic more of a no10. 0

ivandeighton added 13:05 - Jul 23

Yes please get rid of Hirst and Akpom

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