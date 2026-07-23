Scherpen Deal Close
Thursday, 23rd Jul 2026 13:15
Town are reported to be close to agreeing a deal with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for Dutch keeper Kjell Scherpen.
The Blues played down interest in the 26-year-old when approached by TWTD back in May, but the link re-emerged earlier this month.
Last week, the Belgian side turned down a Town offer, but with talks between the clubs continuing.
Now, according to Voetball International, a deal is close to being completed with only minor details left to be agreed.
Emmen-born Scherpen had been with Brighton & Hove Albion for four years until last summer, spending spells on loan at Oostende, Vitesse and Sturm Graz making one senior appearance for the Seagulls in the FA Cup. The Sussex club are reported to be due 40 per cent of the profit on the fee they received.
The 6ft 9in tall keeper, who was capped by the Netherlands at U19 and U21 levels, joined Union SG - Brighton’s sister club - on a permanent basis in July last year for £4.2 million and enjoyed an impressive season as his side finished second in the Belgian Pro League and won the Belgian Cup.
If the deal is completed, Scherpen will come in as Town’s number one ahead of the club’s current keepers and fellow Dutchman Kayne van Oevelen, who signed from Volendam earlier in the week.
The Blues are close to confirming their fifth senior signing of the summer with Japanese forward Daizen Maeda due to undergo his medical today, the clubs having agreed an initial £8 million plus a further £2 million in add-ons.
Photo: BELGA via Reuters Connect
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