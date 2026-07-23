Four Pre-Season Games on TownTV

Thursday, 23rd Jul 2026 15:31

Fans can watch four of the Blues’ pre-season friendlies on TownTV, starting with Saturday’s behind-closed-doors game against Spanish third-tier side FC Cartagena at the end of the training camp at La Manga.

That fixture, the third behind closed doors match of the summer following a 2-0 victory over Southend and a 2-2 draw with Cambridge United, is available for free and kicks-off at 9am BST.

The games against Le Havre on Tuesday 4th August and Rayo Vallecano on Saturday 8th August, both at Portman Road, and the match away against Union Berlin at their Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Saturday 15th August can be watched for £4.99 each with passes available here.

Fans who sign up for their 2026/27 Super Blues and International Blues memberships before 5pm on Friday 31st July can watch all those games without additional costs.

Photo: Matchday Images