Maeda Undergoing Medical

Thursday, 23rd Jul 2026 16:35 Forward Daizen Maeda is understood to have arrived in London to undergo his medical ahead of the completion of his move from Celtic. The clubs agreed a fee of £8 million plus a further £2 million in add-ons earlier in the week and, according to the Daily Record, the Japanese international has now arrived in London to undergo his medical. The deal seems likely to be completed by tomorrow with Maeda then set to join up with his new teammates next week once they’ve returned from the training camp in La Manga. The 28-year-old, who had a year left on his Celtic contract, has been at Parkhead since joining from Yokohama F Marinos in January 2022, winning five Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups in the intervening time. All-action Maeda has made 182 starts and 30 sub appearances for the Bhoys, scoring 79 goals. Born in Taishi, Osaka, Maeda began his career with Matsumoto Yamaga, before loan spells at Moto HollyHock and Maritimo in Portugal. He joined the Marinos initially on loan in August 2020 before the switch was made permanent at the end of that season. Maeda has won 30 full Japan caps, scoring five goals, and was in the squads at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. He started three of Japan’s games at the finals this summer, scoring their goal in the 1-1 draw with Sweden. Photo: MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT via Reuters Connect



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Bazza8564 added 16:47 - Jul 23

Im literally praying this one is OK, no-one we've signed in the last 2-3 yers fills me with as much hope and excitement as this fella.



Ans YES, I know that sounds soft :) 6

rkl added 16:50 - Jul 23

Fingers crossed for this one. Let’s get big in Japan! 4

AljoBlue added 16:56 - Jul 23

World class player - the doubters will soon be changing their tune 0

StowTractor added 16:57 - Jul 23

After the last Japanese player move fell through I'm nervous about this one. Lets hope medical and personal terms all go through without a hitch. 2

Billysherlockblue added 16:58 - Jul 23

Pace up front... strength at the back. Wow 0

Bazza8564 added 17:02 - Jul 23

Stow Tractor, personal terms these days are agreed way before the fee is, he passes today hes ours 0

smithlarr added 17:09 - Jul 23

Buzzing for this one, exactly the kind of player we need as a promoted team. Might not be the greatest finisher but he never stops running. 1

guentchev123 added 17:09 - Jul 23

Friend of mine is an avid Celtic fan and he thinks Maeda is ideally suited to the PL. He said Maeda is very fast, never stops running and is clinical and will 100% become a fans favourite. He also said we are getting him at a steal of a price. 7

SickParrot added 17:25 - Jul 23

It's a big step up from the SPL to the EPL but he's a very clever and skillful player with a good work ethic. I am hopeful that he will be a significant upgrade to our existing options at number 10 so, if he can stay fit, his contribution may be one of the key factors in whether we can avoid the drop. 0

Benji1611 added 17:29 - Jul 23

Absolute engine. He's the type of player who would die for the badge. I think we'll love him! Welcome to Portman Road! 2

DavefromWatford added 17:38 - Jul 23

He kicks with both feet & is good with his head what`s not to love. lol 1

StrathdonBlue added 17:43 - Jul 23

Living in Scotland and having seen a lot of Scottish football over recent years, I have to say this is one that really excites me - Maeda was the most exciting player in the SPL last season and probably the most dangerous forward. A cracking signing. If his departure weakens Celtic, as it will, I count that as a bonus. 0

chrissmith added 17:44 - Jul 23

You won't find a Celtic fan who doesn't love him, and that is all you need to know - believe it or not they are a judgemental bunch up there who don't fall in love easily. Tells you everything you need to know 0

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