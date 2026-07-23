Maeda Undergoing Medical
Thursday, 23rd Jul 2026 16:35
Forward Daizen Maeda is understood to have arrived in London to undergo his medical ahead of the completion of his move from Celtic.
The clubs agreed a fee of £8 million plus a further £2 million in add-ons earlier in the week and, according to the Daily Record, the Japanese international has now arrived in London to undergo his medical.
The deal seems likely to be completed by tomorrow with Maeda then set to join up with his new teammates next week once they’ve returned from the training camp in La Manga.
The 28-year-old, who had a year left on his Celtic contract, has been at Parkhead since joining from Yokohama F Marinos in January 2022, winning five Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups in the intervening time.
All-action Maeda has made 182 starts and 30 sub appearances for the Bhoys, scoring 79 goals.
Born in Taishi, Osaka, Maeda began his career with Matsumoto Yamaga, before loan spells at Moto HollyHock and Maritimo in Portugal.
He joined the Marinos initially on loan in August 2020 before the switch was made permanent at the end of that season.
Maeda has won 30 full Japan caps, scoring five goals, and was in the squads at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. He started three of Japan’s games at the finals this summer, scoring their goal in the 1-1 draw with Sweden.
Photo: MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT via Reuters Connect
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