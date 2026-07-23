Town Season Tickets Go Digital
Thursday, 23rd Jul 2026 16:48
Digital season tickets will replace their physical equivalents for the season ahead, Town have confirmed.
The club is moving towards wholly digital ticketing with it being a Premier League requirement from 2027/28, while the move is also designed to fight against ticket touting and ensure home areas are used exclusively by home supporters.
Season tickets, like individual match tickets, will need to be downloaded to supporters’ smartphone wallets, something which was trialed last season, with season ticket holders contacted directly when their tickets are ready to be downloaded. Town have provided guides to those unfamiliar with the process on their website where there is also an FAQ.
Exemptions for those who still require physical tickets will be made in exceptional circumstances with requests to be made via this form.
Photo: Matchday Images
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