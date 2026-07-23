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Town Season Tickets Go Digital
Thursday, 23rd Jul 2026 16:48

Digital season tickets will replace their physical equivalents for the season ahead, Town have confirmed.

The club is moving towards wholly digital ticketing with it being a Premier League requirement from 2027/28, while the move is also designed to fight against ticket touting and ensure home areas are used exclusively by home supporters.

Season tickets, like individual match tickets, will need to be downloaded to supporters’ smartphone wallets, something which was trialed last season, with season ticket holders contacted directly when their tickets are ready to be downloaded. Town have provided guides to those unfamiliar with the process on their website where there is also an FAQ.

Exemptions for those who still require physical tickets will be made in exceptional circumstances with requests to be made via this form.

Photo: Matchday Images



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Bazza8564 added 16:55 - Jul 23
No issues from me, if it's mandatory next season, why not just get on with it!
-5

blueden60 added 16:59 - Jul 23
Thats all very well if you have a phone thats NFC compatible. Mine is not so I have completed the exemption form. Hope its accepted and a physical ticket made available
2

StowTractor added 17:03 - Jul 23
Initially I was very nervous about this as I am with any new tech at my age. But I finally succumbed to using a digital wallet for card purchases earlier this year. Decided to do a trail run and bought my tickets for the pre season friendly v Le Havre as digital wallet download and it all went surprising well. Was really easy to do.
Guess the proof of the pudding will be when I get to the turnstile in 12 days time...
0

RobITFC added 17:22 - Jul 23
Booooooo to digital
1

trncbluearmy added 17:23 - Jul 23
Help!






3

Scuzzer added 17:35 - Jul 23
Dreadful. Just dreadful. More discrimination.
1

terry_butchers_twin added 17:44 - Jul 23
Whilst we need to move ahead with technology I shall be sad to no longer have a card to add to my collection and look back on (mainly) fond memories……
0


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