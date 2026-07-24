Townsend Set For West Brom Return
Friday, 24th Jul 2026 09:51
Released Blues left-back Conor Townsend is set to rejoin his former side West Bromwich Albion.
Townsend was with the Baggies for six years and was vice-captain prior to his £750,000 summer-of-2024 move to the Blues.
The 33-year-old’s contract was up at the end of the season and, according to BBC WM Sport is to re-sign for the Championship side on a one-year deal.
Townsend made seven starts and three sub appearances for Town, all in his first campaign, an ACL rupture suffered in the final game of pre-season last summer ruling him out of the entirety of 2025/26.
Photo: Matchday Images
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