Townsend Set For West Brom Return

Friday, 24th Jul 2026 09:51 Released Blues left-back Conor Townsend is set to rejoin his former side West Bromwich Albion. Townsend was with the Baggies for six years and was vice-captain prior to his £750,000 summer-of-2024 move to the Blues. The 33-year-old’s contract was up at the end of the season and, according to BBC WM Sport is to re-sign for the Championship side on a one-year deal. Townsend made seven starts and three sub appearances for Town, all in his first campaign, an ACL rupture suffered in the final game of pre-season last summer ruling him out of the entirety of 2025/26. Photo: Matchday Images



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Dubchief added 09:55 - Jul 24

Good player, shame about the injury. Best of luck to him, West Brom will have a solid left back in Townsend 4

commuterblue added 10:01 - Jul 24

Looked v good in PL. Shame about the injury. 4

BeachBlue added 10:02 - Jul 24

A good player and a good person. I wish him well 4

runaround added 10:24 - Jul 24

Good luck to him 2

Nutkins_Return added 10:31 - Jul 24

Great move for him. Gave his all and very unlucky with the injury. 2

RetroBlue added 10:44 - Jul 24

Oh Im so.glad hes got a club for another season. We never saw the best of him but I thought he was a very good player 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 10:48 - Jul 24

I really hope he stays injury-free and can have a few more years as a pro. 0

Klassic_Ben added 10:56 - Jul 24

As others have mentioned a good move for both him & wba, a solid pro who’s time here was unfortunately cut short by injuries - shame we didn’t see more of him really…



Anyway best of luck Conor 0

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