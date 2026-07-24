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Townsend Set For West Brom Return
Friday, 24th Jul 2026 09:51

Released Blues left-back Conor Townsend is set to rejoin his former side West Bromwich Albion.

Townsend was with the Baggies for six years and was vice-captain prior to his £750,000 summer-of-2024 move to the Blues.

The 33-year-old’s contract was up at the end of the season and, according to BBC WM Sport is to re-sign for the Championship side on a one-year deal.

Townsend made seven starts and three sub appearances for Town, all in his first campaign, an ACL rupture suffered in the final game of pre-season last summer ruling him out of the entirety of 2025/26.

Photo: Matchday Images



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Dubchief added 09:55 - Jul 24
Good player, shame about the injury. Best of luck to him, West Brom will have a solid left back in Townsend
4

commuterblue added 10:01 - Jul 24
Looked v good in PL. Shame about the injury.
4

BeachBlue added 10:02 - Jul 24
A good player and a good person. I wish him well
4

runaround added 10:24 - Jul 24
Good luck to him
2

Nutkins_Return added 10:31 - Jul 24
Great move for him. Gave his all and very unlucky with the injury.
2

RetroBlue added 10:44 - Jul 24
Oh Im so.glad hes got a club for another season. We never saw the best of him but I thought he was a very good player
0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 10:48 - Jul 24
I really hope he stays injury-free and can have a few more years as a pro.
0

Klassic_Ben added 10:56 - Jul 24
As others have mentioned a good move for both him & wba, a solid pro who’s time here was unfortunately cut short by injuries - shame we didn’t see more of him really…

Anyway best of luck Conor
0


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