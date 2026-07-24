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Maeda Completes Medical
Friday, 24th Jul 2026 14:29

Forward Daizen Maeda has passed his medical ahead of the completion of his move from Celtic.

The clubs agreed a fee of £8 million plus a further £2 million in add-ons earlier in the week and, according to Sky Sports, the Japanese international has completed his medical with the deal set to be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

Maeda will then join up with his new teammates next week once they’ve returned from the training camp in La Manga.

The 28-year-old, who had a year left on his Celtic contract, has been at Parkhead since joining from Yokohama F Marinos in January 2022, winning five Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups in the intervening time.

All-action Maeda has made 182 starts and 30 sub appearances for the Bhoys, scoring 79 goals.

Born in Taishi, Osaka, Maeda began his career with Matsumoto Yamaga, before loan spells at Moto HollyHock and Maritimo in Portugal.

He joined the Marinos initially on loan in August 2020 before the switch was made permanent at the end of that season.

Maeda has won 30 full Japan caps, scoring five goals, and was in the squads at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. He started three of Japan’s games at the finals this summer, scoring their goal in the 1-1 draw with Sweden.

Photo: MATSUO.K/AFLO SPORT via Reuters Connect



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jas0999 added 14:33 - Jul 24
Excellent news.
3

leagueonescum added 14:34 - Jul 24
Marcus Stewart in disguise? COYB!
1

BYRNE_16 added 14:34 - Jul 24
Great News - exciting stuff! Let's get this across the line!
1

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:36 - Jul 24
This is a great signing and statement signing alongside Diop for me. COYB’s
3

bugblatter added 14:38 - Jul 24
Looking forward to seeing this guy — apparently he's relentless!
4

SpiritOfJohn added 14:40 - Jul 24
Top signing. We are giving it a good go and have more experienced players than last time.
1

carlo88 added 14:41 - Jul 24
Amazed we've pulled this one off, guy looks absolute class. Why is no one else in for him?
1

Teevo2 added 14:49 - Jul 24
Like a few others this is very promising. It does seem odd it’s taken over 24hrs to confirm the results of a medical. Fingers crossed we get this done
1

Ipswichbusiness added 15:00 - Jul 24
Excellent scoring record, but he’ll find the PL much harder than Scotland.

I hope that we can get Liam Delap back.
2

Foreverdon_Blue added 15:01 - Jul 24
This is excellent news and the fee paid for him is a bargain!
1

StowTractor added 15:05 - Jul 24
Excellent news, so no Hull involvement with this one!!

Any truth in the Embolo and Musah rumours Phil?
0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 15:14 - Jul 24
GREAT NEWS! (Worth a few Trump-like capital letters!)
0


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