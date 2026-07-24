O'Brien Signs New Deal

Friday, 24th Jul 2026 16:29

Ipswich Town Women’s forward Lucy O’Brien has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The 22-year-old joined the Blues’ academy from Billericay in 2020, breaking into the first team the following year.

Since then, she has made more than 100 appearances for the club and was part of the side which won promotion to WSL2 in 2024/25 and then secured their second-tier status last season.

“This club has been such a big part of my life since I first joined and I’m delighted to sign a new deal here,” she said.

“The team showed so much fight and togetherness last season and everyone is so eager to continue that progress and kick on in the year ahead.”

Town women’s technical director Sean Burtadded: “Lucy’s another player who had a big part to play in what we achieved last season.

“She can play a number of positions which is key for the squad and we’re delighted she’s opted to stay for another year.”

Photo: Matchday Images