Matchday Ticket Prices Frozen

Friday, 24th Jul 2026 18:23

Town have frozen matchday ticket prices for the season ahead.

Matches will again be split into two grades with an adult lower tier ticket £38 for a grade A game and £34 for a grade B.

Details of ticketing for the first home game of the season against Sunderland on Saturday 22nd August are now available on the club website, along with those for the away game at Manchester United at Sunday 30th August.

Photo: Matchday Images