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Hull Confirm Morita Signing
Friday, 24th Jul 2026 19:42

Hull City have confirmed the signing of Blues target Hidemasa Morita, the Japanese international having penned a two-year deal with an option for a further season.

TWTD revealed a week ago that the Blues were in talks with the 31-year-old free agent, however, it’s understood an issue emerged in the midfielder’s medical with discussions having continued during the early part of this week but without coming to a conclusion before the 31-year-old agreed a move to the Tigers.

Morita left Sporting Lisbon at the end of last season with the aim of finding a Premier League club, Leeds having also been reported to have shown interest.

The one-time Kawasaki Frontale man was set to be one of two Town Japanese signings alongside Celtic forward Daizen Maeda, whose move for a fee of £8 million plus a further £2 million in add-ons is close to being confirmed.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



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AndySav04 added 20:05 - Jul 24
Didn't matter they didn't get him.
Can't work with someone at that age with no experience outside of Portuguese football.
Even on a free...


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AndySav04 added 20:05 - Jul 24
Didn't matter they didn't get him.
Can't work with someone at that age with no experience outside of Portuguese football.
Even on a free...


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algarvefan added 20:07 - Jul 24
He must be mad!!!
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SouperJim added 20:11 - Jul 24
Hull have clearly taken a risk, time will tell whether it pays off or not. I'm sure we've got other irons in the fire.
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SickParrot added 20:19 - Jul 24
Whatever the issue with his medical here was it hasn't stopped Hull signing him. So, hope it's Hull who have made a mistake and not us.
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