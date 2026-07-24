Hull Confirm Morita Signing

Friday, 24th Jul 2026 19:42

Hull City have confirmed the signing of Blues target Hidemasa Morita, the Japanese international having penned a two-year deal with an option for a further season.

TWTD revealed a week ago that the Blues were in talks with the 31-year-old free agent, however, it’s understood an issue emerged in the midfielder’s medical with discussions having continued during the early part of this week but without coming to a conclusion before the 31-year-old agreed a move to the Tigers.

Morita left Sporting Lisbon at the end of last season with the aim of finding a Premier League club, Leeds having also been reported to have shown interest.

The one-time Kawasaki Frontale man was set to be one of two Town Japanese signings alongside Celtic forward Daizen Maeda, whose move for a fee of £8 million plus a further £2 million in add-ons is close to being confirmed.

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