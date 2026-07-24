Youngest-Ever Town U18s Player Joins Newcastle

Friday, 24th Jul 2026 19:49

Schoolboy Eli Hall, who last season became the youngest player ever to have appeared for the Blues’ U18s before deregistering from the academy last month, has confirmed his move to Newcastle United.

The 14-year-old deregistered from the Town academy at the end of last season, deregistering allowing schoolboys to end their time with a club and be free to move elsewhere with minimal compensation due to their former side even if a scholarship has previously been offered.

Earlier this month, Newcastle was reported to be his destination and the youngster confirmed on Instagram that he is joining the North-East club.

Hall, who joined Town as a seven-year-old, became the youngest player ever to feature for the U18s in March when he played the full 90 minutes at right-back as they were beaten 4-3 at Birmingham City, aged just 14 years and 165 days old.

He had spent most of his season an age group up with the U15s, while also featuring for the U16s.

Hall was offered a scholarship by the Blues in November but opted to leave the club with news that he was set to join Newcastle emerging earlier this month.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters