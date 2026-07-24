U21s Win Second Friendly in Slovakia

Friday, 24th Jul 2026 20:19

Town’s U21s came from a goal down early on to beat Slovakian side DAC 1904’s B team 3-2 this evening, Tudor Mendel netting twice and Kellan Olawole once.

The U21s and U18s have been at a training camp in Slovakia this week and an U21s/U18s team were beaten 1-0 by Spartak Trnava’s U19s on Wednesday.

The Blues fell behind early on but Tudor Mendel quickly levelled and not long afterwards the winger made it 2-1 to Town.

However, the Slovakian side made it 2-2 before half-time, but the Blues youngsters weren’t to be denied a victory, Olawole netting late on after a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

U21s: Barrett, Boakye-King (Barry 61), Lewis (Ologho 75), Hammond (Olawole 46), Wilkinson (Brown 46), Wood (Pedder 61), Mendel (Adetiba 61), Compton (Sains 61), Mauge (Eldred 46), Pitts (Nicolaou 75), Runham (Eze 75). Unused: Bentley.

Photo: Matchday Images