Town End Spanish Training Camp With Friendly

Friday, 24th Jul 2026 20:23

Town end their pre-season training camp with a behind-closed-doors friendly against local Spanish side FC Cartagena on Saturday morning (KO 9am BST, TownTV).

The Blues have spent the week at La Manga working under new boss Gary O’Neil and his staff with new signings Kayne van Oevelen and Abdul Fatawu joining the party once their moves had been confirmed, while new striker Emersonn has been with the squad throughout.

Saturday’s match is the third behind-closed-doors game of the summer following a 2-0 win against Southend and a 2-2 draw with Cambridge United, both at Playford Road prior to the training camp.

As in those matches, it’s likely O’Neil will give everyone available minutes, probably switching XIs at half-time.

In addition to senior players, youngsters Woody Williamson, Corbin Mthunzi, Fin Barbrook, Luca Fletcher and Steven Turner all made the trip.

George Hirst and Ali Al-Hamadi are both with the squad having been given some additional time off after the World Cup.

Cartagena play in the regionalised Primera Federación – Group 2, the third tier of Spanish football, finishing sixth last season.

Town’s next friendly is their first in front of fans, against La Liga CA Osasuna at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester on Wednesday (KO 7.45pm).

Photo: TWTD