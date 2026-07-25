O'Shea One of Two Red-Carded as Cartagena Friendly Ends Goalless

Saturday, 25th Jul 2026 11:16 The Blues ended their pre-season training camp at La Manga with a 0-0 draw with local side FC Cartagena, both sides ending the match with 10 men after skipper Dara O’Shea and Marcelo from the home team were bizarrely sent off in the closing stages. Town, who had played two previous behind-closed-doors friendlies at Playford Road, a 2-0 victory over Southend and a 2-2 draw with Cambridge United, started the first half with new keeper Kayne van Oevelen making his first start in a Blues shirt in goal, Darnell Furlong at right-back, youngster Corbin Mthunzi and Cedric Kipre the centre-halves and Ben Johnson at left-back. A youthful central midfield pairing of Steven Turner and Fin Barbrook lined-up behind a trio of, from the right, Kasey McAteer, Sindre Walle Egeli and Chieo Ogbene with Chuba Akpom the number nine. Christian Walton and Sammie Szmodics were the only senior players not to make the trip due to injuries, while new signing Issa Diop is yet to join up with the squad. Jack Taylor and Azor Matusiwa both underwent surgery at the end of last season and although having travelled aren’t ready to play a part in games as yet. On a bumpy looking pitch, Ogbene, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, created the game’s first opportunity in the third minute, the Irish international getting to the byline on the left before crossing deep towards international teammate McAteer, but his effort was scuffed into the ground through to Cartagena keeper Lucho Garcia. Seven minutes later, the Spanish side, who play in Primera Federación – Group 2, the third tier of Spanish football, forced Van Oevelen into action for the first time, the Dutch keeper pushing away a Ruben Richarte low shot from distance to his right. On 17, Turner won the ball in the centre circle and fed Akpom, who played in McAteer to his right breaking into the area but the former Leicester man’s shot was took close to Garcia, who saved. Neither side threatened again until the 36th minute when Marc Jurado hit a low strike from the right which Johnson deflected wide for a corner. Two minutes later, Town should have gone in front, McAteer and Furlong combining, the full-back taking the ball past a man to the edge of the six-yard box but keeper Garcia saved his effort.

From the resultant corner, the ball dropped to Turner, who tricked his way closer to goal but was also unable to beat Garcia with his shot. The Blues threatened again in the 43rd minute, Ogbene, the most dangerous player in the first half, crossing deep from the left, McAteer nodded back across goal for Akpom, whose shot was saved, before Barbrook’s follow-up was bundled behind. A minute later, McAteer cut the ball back from the right to Walle Egeli, but the Norwegian, playing in the number 10 role former manager Kieran McKenna suggested would be his position long term, scuffed his shot to Garcia when he really should have opened the scoring. That was the last action of a typical pre-season first half. Both sides had spells on the ball, the home side perhaps more possession in the earlier stages, with few chances for the first half an hour or so, before Town showed a greater threat in the latter minutes and really ought to have gone in ahead with Furlong, Turner and Walle Egeli having opportunities which ought to have resulted in goals. At the other end, aside from a couple of shots from distance, the Blues backline had had little to deal with, youngster Mthunzi, already a full Zimbabwe international, looking comfortable on the ball and far from out of place with his more senior teammates, while new keeper Van Oevelen was required to make only one save. Town stuck with the same XI from the start of the second half, aside from David Button, who it’s understood will be staying with the club for the season ahead but won’t be registered for the Premier League, in goal. The Spanish side made a number of switches of personnel. Cartagena threatened first after the break on 51, Brazilian Marcelo, making his first appearance for the club, breaking away behind the Town backline on the left but shooting wide into the side-netting with Button having advanced. The Spanish side wouldn’t have a better chance. Town should have taken the lead four minutes later, Turner playing Walle Egeli in on goal but the Norwegian took too long and a defender was able to stab behind. A minute later, a Cartagena free-kick from deep looped off a head and Button was able to claim. Town made the expected mass changes in the 62nd minute, only Barbrook, who moved to right-back, Button and Mthunzi staying on. Skipper O’Shea came in as the right-sided centre-half, Mthunzi moving across to the left. Leif Davis slotted in at left-back with Cam Humphreys and Marcelino Nunez the central midfielders. Anis Mehmeti was on the left, U21s regular Luca Fletcher in the centre and Ali Al-Hamadi on the right and new signing Emersonn, the club’s first Brazilian and the first signing of the Gary O’Neil era, the number nine. Recent signing Abdul Fatawu, Jaden Philogene, Harry Clarke, Jack Clarke, Alex Palmer, Jacob Greaves, George Hirst and Wes Burns the only senior players to have travelled but not to be been involved at some stage. New signing Issa Diop joins up with the squad on Monday. On 73, Mthunzi, having initially made an error, did well to get across to block a shot from the left of the box, then three minutes later the Blues came very close to going in front. Mehmeti crossed from deep on the left and Al-Hamadi did well to beat his man and loop a header over the keeper but onto the top of the bar. Within a minute, Davis shot low past the keeper’s left post from distance. Five minutes from the end, Nunez struck a goalbound effort from distance which the Cartagena keeper did well to palm over. In the run-up, Humphreys had been left in a heap by a very late Marcelo challenge, Blues captain O’Shea, barging over the Cartagena player and then grabbing his shirt, leading to the referee showing red cards to both the Town skipper and Marcelo, which seemed an overreaction while a yellow card was also brandished to another player. That was the last action of the game with the referee, who up to the last couple of minutes had put in an inconspicuous display, inexplicably blowing the whistle a minute before time. Town will feel they had more than enough chances to have won the match, but with the result not the main issue from pre-season friendlies, certainly not those this early. Ogbene was the main threat in the first half, while Al-Hamadi came closest to scoring following the second-half changes. It was difficult to take too much from new signing Emersonn’s performance in what was a rather disjointed end to the match following the Blues’ substitutions and with Cartagena making changes throughout the second period, while stoppages became frequent in the latter stages. No one other than the referee saw the dust-up which followed the foul on Humphreys as worthy of a red card with the game otherwise a typically understated pre-season affair aimed at getting minutes in legs above all else. Town’s next friendly, when it’s likely a number of those not involved today will be involved, is their first officially in front of fans, against another Spanish side, La Liga CA Osasuna, at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester on Wednesday (KO 7.45pm). Town: Van Oevelen (Button 46), Furlong (Humphreys 62), Mthunzi, Kipre (O’Shea 62), Johnson (Davis 62), Turner (Nunez 62), Barbrook, McAteer (Al-Hamadi 62), Walle Egeli (Fletcher 62), Ogbene (Mehmeti 62), Akpom (Emersonn 62). Photo: ITFC



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BeattiesBackPocket added 11:21 - Jul 25

Horrendous tackle on Humphrey’s not surprising Dara had a go after that it’s supposed to be a friendly ffs could’ve got a serious injury. Minutes in the tank at least. 1

trevski_s added 11:29 - Jul 25

That was a horrible tackle on Cam and I do hope he's okay and I probably would have done the same if I was in Dara's boots



A good run out for a lot of the youngsters, wonder if Gary has plans for them. Nice to see Cam and Fin getting some time and even Egeli in the number 10 spot looked good 0

Bazza8564 added 11:36 - Jul 25

Well apart from the kids and Kasey + Sindre first half that really didnt achieve much, but i guess GO wanted to see a bit from the outsiders so he will be happy to have done that. Wednesday night at Colchester should be a bit more meaningful.



Easy to be critical but this game wasn't meaningful so we will see a bit more as the schedule progresses 1

cartman1972 added 11:49 - Jul 25

I think this also highlights how light we are in central midfield, more so with Taylor and Matisuwa not involved with pre season thus far.....signing 2 in midfield needs to be our priority 1

Monkey_Blue added 11:50 - Jul 25

Pointless taking anything positive or negative from this game other than minutes in the legs. Mthunzi looked classy, but I do t say that suggesting he will be involved in the coming season. Pitch didn’t look great but that’s also not a bad thing in a game that means nothing. We dont get to see if a new manager is doing a good or bad job either. We will know about players and the new manager by October and pretending to know is just BS. I can see us winning against Sunderland, struggling to a point, losing by the odd goal or getting pumped right now. We also don’t know if the new manager will like players we think will be going or fringe, or want rid of players we think will be involved. 0

jas0999 added 11:51 - Jul 25

Bizarre sending off in what is a friendly particularly considering the challenge on Cameron.



Result really is irrelevant, although a little surprised we couldn’t manage a goal against this level of opposition, but good minutes nonetheless. 0

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