Town Confirm Maeda Signing
Saturday, 25th Jul 2026 12:04
Town have confirmed the signing of Japanese international Daizen Maeda from Celtic, the forward having penned a deal which runs to the summer of 2029.
The clubs agreed a fee of an initial £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons earlier in the week with the 28-year-old having completed a medical in London yesterday.
“I am very proud to sign for Ipswich Town,” Maeda, the club’s first ever Japanese player, said. “I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League and I am very happy I can realise that dream with this club.
“I have loved all of the conversations with the club and they have made me feel very welcome.
“My aim will always be to battle hard, score goals and provide assists for my team – I will always run and give everything that I have. I am excited to learn more about the club and meet the supporters.”
Town manager Gary O’Neil added: “We’re very pleased to have Daizen join the club. Playing in the Premier League is something I know he has been working towards throughout his career and we are proud he has made the decision to do that now at Ipswich Town.
“He works extremely hard and has impressive physical attributes, while also proving over a number of years playing in Scotland that he has the ability to score goals and create for his team.
“He will be a valuable member of the squad and we look forward to him joining up with the group.”
Maeda, who had a year left on his Celtic contract, had been at Parkhead since joining from Yokohama F Marinos in January 2022, winning five Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups in the intervening time.
All-action Maeda made 182 starts and 30 sub appearances for the Bhoys, scoring 79 goals.
Born in Taishi, Osaka, Maeda began his career with Matsumoto Yamaga, before loan spells at Moto HollyHock and, in August 2020, Maritimo in Portugal.
He joined Yokohama F Marinos initially on loan in August 2020 before the switch was made permanent at the end of that season.
In the 2021 campaign, he jointly won the J1 League Golden Boot, bagging 23 goals in 36 games and was also named in the division’s Best XI.
Maeda has won 30 full Japan caps, scoring five goals, and was in the squads at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. He started three of Japan’s games at the finals this summer, scoring their goal in the 1-1 draw with Sweden.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
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