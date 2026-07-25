Town Confirm Maeda Signing

Saturday, 25th Jul 2026 12:04 Town have confirmed the signing of Japanese international Daizen Maeda from Celtic, the forward having penned a deal which runs to the summer of 2029. The clubs agreed a fee of an initial £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons earlier in the week with the 28-year-old having completed a medical in London yesterday. “I am very proud to sign for Ipswich Town,” Maeda, the club’s first ever Japanese player, said. “I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League and I am very happy I can realise that dream with this club. “I have loved all of the conversations with the club and they have made me feel very welcome. “My aim will always be to battle hard, score goals and provide assists for my team – I will always run and give everything that I have. I am excited to learn more about the club and meet the supporters.” Town manager Gary O’Neil added: “We’re very pleased to have Daizen join the club. Playing in the Premier League is something I know he has been working towards throughout his career and we are proud he has made the decision to do that now at Ipswich Town. “He works extremely hard and has impressive physical attributes, while also proving over a number of years playing in Scotland that he has the ability to score goals and create for his team. “He will be a valuable member of the squad and we look forward to him joining up with the group.” Maeda, who had a year left on his Celtic contract, had been at Parkhead since joining from Yokohama F Marinos in January 2022, winning five Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups in the intervening time. All-action Maeda made 182 starts and 30 sub appearances for the Bhoys, scoring 79 goals. Born in Taishi, Osaka, Maeda began his career with Matsumoto Yamaga, before loan spells at Moto HollyHock and, in August 2020, Maritimo in Portugal. He joined Yokohama F Marinos initially on loan in August 2020 before the switch was made permanent at the end of that season. In the 2021 campaign, he jointly won the J1 League Golden Boot, bagging 23 goals in 36 games and was also named in the division’s Best XI. Maeda has won 30 full Japan caps, scoring five goals, and was in the squads at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. He started three of Japan’s games at the finals this summer, scoring their goal in the 1-1 draw with Sweden. Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



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SuffPunch added 12:05 - Jul 25

Quality signing. 8

Paulc added 12:06 - Jul 25

Yes! This could be THE signing of the season. 7

BlueNomad added 12:07 - Jul 25

This is the one I am most excited about. 8

bugblatter added 12:07 - Jul 25

Got to sort the kerning on the back of his shirt — you could get a bus between that A and I… 1

marinermyhero added 12:08 - Jul 25

Wey hey thank God for that 1

GTRKing added 12:08 - Jul 25

Very happy with this singing yay!



Hope he can score goals 3

Paxtonblue added 12:12 - Jul 25

Great news, statement signing, and good that squad is coming together when there is still 4 weeks before season starts. 3

jas0999 added 12:12 - Jul 25

Excellent signing. 3

flykickingbybgunn added 12:19 - Jul 25

Very pleased with this one. Only a month to go now. 1

LegendofthePhoenix added 12:20 - Jul 25

Welcome to Ipswich Daizen. Can't wait to cheer you on at Portman Road, and am so excited to see you playing in the Blue and White. 2

rfgasmith added 12:22 - Jul 25

This is really excellent news. Can we all agree to resurrect the Kiwomya song for him? "Mae-e-da my lord! Mae-e-da!" 0

Ferguson added 12:23 - Jul 25

Turning Japanese ? I really think so ! 2

Ferguson added 12:25 - Jul 25

Plus Delap on loan please ...? 0

Bazza8564 added 12:29 - Jul 25

Really excited about this signing, absolute statement of intentions.



1

RoscoePColtrane added 12:30 - Jul 25

イプスウィッチへようこそ. Gambatte kudasai! 2

RetroBlue added 12:31 - Jul 25

イプスウィッチ・タウンへようこ, Daizen! 2

MedwayTractor added 12:36 - Jul 25

I'm not clear if Maeda is an out-and-out striker and while I am fully aware of the difference between our top flight and that north of the border, I can't help making the following comparison:



Alan Brazil - 210 appearances (15 from the bench), 80 goals



Daizen Maeda - 212 appearances (30 from the bench), 79 goals. 1

kwakaboy added 12:36 - Jul 25

Born in Japan - Maeda in Suffolk ! 7

KiwiTractor added 12:37 - Jul 25

Give us a smile Daizen 1

tetchris added 12:41 - Jul 25

Great signing now go out and prove that cunit Chris Sutton wrong 3

JPR77 added 12:47 - Jul 25

Great News. Great Signing. Great times!! 1

JewellintheTown added 12:47 - Jul 25

Maeda‑san, yōkoso Ipswich e.

3

Gforce added 12:54 - Jul 25

Great news,another excellent addition. Only about seven more required, plus the keeper and we're good to go ! 1

Marcus added 13:07 - Jul 25

An increased chance of having a tidy changing room after games ;) Welcome aboard! 1

trevski_s added 13:19 - Jul 25

@medway he's not an out and out striker, he plays more on the left for Japan and im pretty sure he started on the left for Celtic before moving to the striker role (I might be wrong). Either way happy to see him in either position, the guy in a MACHINE 0

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