Maeda: Happy to Fulfil Premier League Dream With Town

Saturday, 25th Jul 2026 15:22

New Blues signing Daizen Maeda is delighted to be fulfilling his Premier League dream by joining Town.

The 28-year-old Japanese international has penned a three-year deal at Portman Road following a four-and-a-half-year spell at Celtic, the clubs having agreed an initial £8 million fee plus add-ons of a further £2 million.

“My dream was to play in the Premier League and I am very happy that I can realise that dream with this club,” he told TownTV through an interpreter.

“They were very enthusiastic when they reached out to me, so that was the main reason for choosing this club.

“Ever since I signed for Celtic, I’ve always been able to watch Premier League games. That got me motivated to play in this league.”

Maeda is the first Japanese player to sign for the Blues, but he says that doesn’t particularly concern him.

“It’s not something I’ve thought about too much, to be honest,” the 30-times-capped attacker insisted. “I’ll just focus on my game and try to give my all for the team. Hopefully I can deliver good performances for all the people watching from Japan.”

Maeda, who has scored five international goals, admits he doesn’t know too much about Town.

“Not much to be honest,” he added. “Which is why I’m keen to know more about this club and do my best for them.”

Quizzed on what fans can expect of him, he continued: “My aim will always be to battle hard, score goals and provide assists for my team. I would like everyone to watch these moments.”

Born in Taishi, Osaka, Maeda played for Japan at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups, appearing in three games at each and netting once at each tournament.

“It was my second time representing Japan at the World Cup, so I got to enjoy the occasion more this time,” he reflected on this summer’s finals.

“Although we couldn’t achieve the team’s objective [of progressing beyond the round of 16], I was still able to get plenty of game time which led me to sign for a brilliant team like Ipswich. So I think it went well!”

Maeda hopes Japanese supporters will now adopt Town: “I’m playing for Ipswich now, so it would mean a lot if they could support me!”

Regarding Blues fans, he added: “I will always run and give everything I have for the team and the supporters, so I appreciate all of your support.”

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images