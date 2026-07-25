Scherpen Left Out of Friendly as Deal Moves Closer

Saturday, 25th Jul 2026 22:57 Town and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are moving closer to a deal which would see Dutch keeper Kjell Scherpen join the Blues. Scherpen has been a Town target all summer with an offer understood to have been €8 million (£6.8 million) turned down by the Belgian club just over a week ago. According to Voetbal Primeur, Union SG were demanding a €15 million (£12.8 million) fee, in part as Scherpen’s former side Brighton - their sister club - are due 40 per cent of the profit made on the €2 million (£1.7 million) paid for him last summer. It’s reported that Town won’t be paying a fee as large as that but that the two parties are getting closer to an agreement which would see 6ft 9in tall Scherpen move to Portman Road. The 26-year-old was left out of his side’s 2-1 friendly victory over Lille today, an indication of the progress being made. Emmen-born Scherpen had been with Brighton for four years until last summer’s switch, spending spells on loan at Oostende, Vitesse and Sturm Graz, and making one senior appearance for the Seagulls in the FA Cup. Scherpen, who was capped by the Netherlands at U19 and U21 levels, enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 as his side finished second in the Belgian Pro League and won the Belgian Cup. If the deal is completed, Scherpen will come in as Town’s number one ahead of the club’s current keepers and fellow Dutchman Kayne van Oevelen, who signed from Volendam earlier in the week and started this morning's 0-0 draw with FC Cartagena. Photo: BELGA via Reuters Connect



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timkatieadamitfc added 23:25 - Jul 25

I know nothing about this chap but is he any better than Walton?

Feel sorry for CW,as last time in prem he did nothing wrong against Liverpool and was then just dropped for Muric, which turned out well.

Won golden gloves in L1 promotion and then did not play due to injury for whole season( had he not got injured he would have played that championship season imo as he was no 1) now after an outstanding season in another promotion winning season he looks set to be dropped again, personally I’d rather stick with what we have and invest in areas which need addressing more urgently- RB, CM x2 and another CF. 1

Vanisleblue2 added 23:38 - Jul 25

I am based in Canada and keep up to date every single day and watch highlights of every game.

I have a question because I think I am more loyal to players who have got us promoted than some people.

1. I know Walton and Palmer are good goalkeepers why do we need two more and push them out? That would mean Button, and Palmer are def leaving to keep squad numbers to the max allowed

2. I see people are saying we need RB, CM and striker (including the gentleman above)

I would think Furlong is capable and Johnson a decent back up? Will they both be sold? Or one?

3. Surely Matusiwa is a great option for CM? That just leaves Taylor so yes I would strengthen there

4. Daizen, Hirst, Emmerson. Will O'Neil play one or 2 strikers as a rule? 1

trevski_s added 23:45 - Jul 25

Agreed @timkatieadamitfc, I would love for Walton to get a go in the Prem this time round especially if he has a solid defence in front of him. Outstanding in league 1, last season in the Champ and played really well against Liverpool in the opening game and also knows how to command his defence (a big flaw of Muric)



I did find this video and he looks promising and imposing but minor issue (just from that video) is he tends to use his legs and arms more. Thats not necessarily a bad thing as it works well to really make the opposition try close down and get around the goalkeeper (which he seems good at stopping) and he seems to know when to come out or stay back. Working with Rene might also change his keeping style too. Promising is that he played pretty much all last season and only conceded 27 goals (I know the Belgian league is not the Premier League)



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racingblue added 23:45 - Jul 25

2 comments above scared of progress is exactly the issue. Look where sentiment got us last time. Sunderland showed no room for sentiment and it worked out for them. 0

bucket99 added 23:49 - Jul 25

I agree about the haste in replacing the existing keepers, not really sure what the idea is there. I think Darnell Furlong had a great season, though, I don't think he needs to be replaced. He was a close second to Azor in my thinking for player of the year, and never let us down. Great value too. 1

ITFCSG added 23:50 - Jul 25

@racingblue there are many areas that are in way more urgent need of upgrade than the GK. An experienced ST. CM. RB. LB. Club should prioritise - we don't have unlimited cash to burn. 1

armchaircritic59 added 23:54 - Jul 25

If things that have been circulating are true ( rumour of course ) we won't have to consider CW for quite some time. I guess it paves the way for Scherpen to grab the jersey assuming the deal is done, which would make CW one extremely unlucky fella if it comes to be. Never be scared of progress as racingblue suggests above either. Taken to the extreme, we'd still be living in caves bashing each other over the head with clubs if we were. 0

trevski_s added 00:00 - Jul 26

I know Walton wasnt at the training camp due to injury so it could also be a factor that when he returned for pre-season the medical team found an issue that means he could be out for some time and thats why all of a sudden we were linked with every keeper under the sun. I really hope that isnt the case though



No matter who comes through the doors though we should always make them welcome, we have done some outstanding deals this transfer window so far and im sure Scherpen will also be another one (plus our Dutch signings always seem to be gems) 0

timkatieadamitfc added 00:03 - Jul 26

@buckett99 I agree with you about Darnell last year wholeheartedly.

All I’ll say though is, the difference between championship and prem is vast, as we found out last time! 0

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