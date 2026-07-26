Scherpen Fee Agreed

Sunday, 26th Jul 2026 11:20 Town and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are reported to have agreed a fee for keeper Kjell Scherpen. The two clubs have been in negotiations for more than a week for the 26-year-old, the Blues having made an offer of €8 million (£6.8 million) which was turned down with the Belgian side wanting €15 million (£12.8 million) fee, in part as Scherpen’s former side Brighton - their sister club - are due 40 per cent of the profit made on the €2 million (£1.7 million) paid for him last summer. Now, according to Algemeen Dagblad, a fee of an initial €10 million (£8.5 million) plus a further €3 million (£2.6 million) in add-ons has been agreed for the 6ft 9in tall glovesman. Scherpen, who was left out of his club’s friendly against Lille yesterday, has already accepted a contract which runs to the summer of 2030 and a medical is set to take place in the early part of the week. Emmen-born Scherpen had been with Brighton for four years until last summer’s switch, spending spells on loan at Oostende, Vitesse and Sturm Graz, and making one senior appearance for the Seagulls in the FA Cup. Scherpen, who was capped by the Netherlands at U19 and U21 levels, enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 as his side finished second in the Belgian Pro League and won the Belgian Cup. If the deal is completed, Scherpen will come in as Town’s number one ahead of the club’s current keepers and fellow Dutchman Kayne van Oevelen, who signed from Volendam earlier in the week and started yesterday’s 0-0 draw with FC Cartagena. Elsewhere, a number of Championship clubs have been linked with loan moves for Van Oevelen, Wrexham, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Bolton Wanderers. As previously reported, a season on loan in the Championship has been under discussion for the former Volendam number one, however, that’s unlikely to happen while Christian Walton is sidelined with the injury which saw him miss pre-season and may well rule him out until after the transfer window has closed. Photo: BELGA via Reuters Connect



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jas0999 added 11:32 - Jul 26

Great news! 2

Bazza8564 added 11:37 - Jul 26

Excellent stuff, he looks a man mountain and his stats are superb! 2

Cavendish_Blue added 11:42 - Jul 26

Is the idea that we buy 3 6ft 6ins plus keepers and wedge them in the goal?



3-3-2-3 might be a plan... . 3

algarvefan added 11:43 - Jul 26

Looks like another good signing, lets hope so! Sad to see Walton sidelined again, thought he was superb for us last season and I wish him a speedy recovery . I hope the starting place in the team is decided on merit though! 2

chripswich added 12:02 - Jul 26

Nice use of “glovesman” Phil :D

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trevski_s added 12:20 - Jul 26

Thats a really good price for what looks like a promising keeper, great to see we didnt cave to Union SGs demands



Nice to see we getting a lot of signings in before the first official friendly too, give them plenty of time to gel and learn GONs system and style (to which we still don't really know 100% how he will play) 1

Chrisd added 12:44 - Jul 26

I'm not getting too excited, sometimes keepers can be too big which then impacts on their agility and their ability to get down quickly to low shots. I remember watching Costel Pantilimon for Watford he was 6'8'' but he was so slow at times and awkward. I will reserve judgement until Scherpen plays a few games for us instead of doing the usual and getting all excited and thinking they are the next best thing since sliced bread, but not kicked a ball in anger for us. 0

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