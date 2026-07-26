Scherpen Fee Agreed
Sunday, 26th Jul 2026 11:20
Town and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are reported to have agreed a fee for keeper Kjell Scherpen.
The two clubs have been in negotiations for more than a week for the 26-year-old, the Blues having made an offer of €8 million (£6.8 million) which was turned down with the Belgian side wanting €15 million (£12.8 million) fee, in part as Scherpen’s former side Brighton - their sister club - are due 40 per cent of the profit made on the €2 million (£1.7 million) paid for him last summer.
Now, according to Algemeen Dagblad, a fee of an initial €10 million (£8.5 million) plus a further €3 million (£2.6 million) in add-ons has been agreed for the 6ft 9in tall glovesman.
Scherpen, who was left out of his club’s friendly against Lille yesterday, has already accepted a contract which runs to the summer of 2030 and a medical is set to take place in the early part of the week.
Emmen-born Scherpen had been with Brighton for four years until last summer’s switch, spending spells on loan at Oostende, Vitesse and Sturm Graz, and making one senior appearance for the Seagulls in the FA Cup.
Scherpen, who was capped by the Netherlands at U19 and U21 levels, enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 as his side finished second in the Belgian Pro League and won the Belgian Cup.
If the deal is completed, Scherpen will come in as Town’s number one ahead of the club’s current keepers and fellow Dutchman Kayne van Oevelen, who signed from Volendam earlier in the week and started yesterday’s 0-0 draw with FC Cartagena.
Elsewhere, a number of Championship clubs have been linked with loan moves for Van Oevelen, Wrexham, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Bolton Wanderers.
As previously reported, a season on loan in the Championship has been under discussion for the former Volendam number one, however, that’s unlikely to happen while Christian Walton is sidelined with the injury which saw him miss pre-season and may well rule him out until after the transfer window has closed.
Photo: BELGA via Reuters Connect
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