Set-Piece Analyst Leaves

Monday, 27th Jul 2026 09:17 First-team set-piece analyst Michele Aragona has left the club to join Porto in the same role. Aragona, 27, joined the Blues last summer having previously worked with Danish side FC Midtiylland during the previous campaign. The Italian was at Sampdoria as first-team performance analyst the year before and prior to that was first-team head of analysis and assistant coach for a season at Vis Pesaro, his first job in football. Writing on LinkedIn, Aragona said: “After an amazing and successful season at Ipswich Town, culminating with our promotion to the Premier League, it’s time for something new. “I’m incredibly grateful for the people I worked with there, thank you all for making it such an unforgettable experience. “Now I’m happy to share that I’m joining FC Porto as a first-team set-piece analyst! Really excited to get to work and contribute to the club's goals this season.” Town placed advertisements for a new first-team set-piece analyst earlier this month. Aragona joins set-play and first-team coach Mark Hudson in moving on from former boss Kieran McKenna’s staff, assistant manager Martyn Pert and first-team coaches Charlie Turnbull and Junior Stanislas also having departed. Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



RIPbobby added 09:20 - Jul 27

Sure is a journeyman. Thanks and good luck. 0

blues1 added 09:24 - Jul 27

Doesnt seem to stay anywhere more than 1 year. 0

OliveR16 added 09:27 - Jul 27

Presumably he has one season's worth of good tricks. Then time to jog on. 0

cressi added 09:30 - Jul 27

Hudson and Aragona were hopeless anyway how many goals did we score from set pieces last season the cutting edge of a plastic spoon. 6

Wallingford_Boy added 09:35 - Jul 27

Why would he want to live in Porto when he can live in Ipswich?! 2

kpblues added 09:43 - Jul 27

Didn't get his work at all so pleased his going.



Our corners were the same every time - crossed into the middle

No short corners, near post, far post ,variations etc



At throw ins our players had no idea where to go.



As cressi said how many goals from set pieces? 3

tetchris added 09:44 - Jul 27

Sounds like another MA taking the plaudits for other people’s work. How much did he actually contribute to our promotion? Feck all as we didn’t score many from set plays. 0

Steelmonkey added 09:49 - Jul 27

Oh my god now how are we going to take those devastating corners and free kicks without his supervision. 4

Monkey_Blue added 09:50 - Jul 27

We were poor at attacking set pieces but not defensive as I recall and that’s a genuine weakness of GONs in his time at wolves. Think they conceded a record amount before he was sacked so we need to get these appointments right. 0

_CliveBaker_ added 09:58 - Jul 27

No idea if this guy did a good job or not, only those within the club will have an opinion on that. I thought we let ourselves down in our execution last season as much as anything else, I lost count of the number of times O'Shea found himself making 1st contact at the far post in attacking set pieces, only to head wide / over / at the keeper. We'll need to be better this season as chances will be fewer and further between. 0

Marinersnose added 09:59 - Jul 27

We are awful at set pieces so good riddance to him. 1

SuffolkPunchFC added 10:06 - Jul 27

So many people who don't know the difference between an analyst and a coach. I've no idea if this guy did well or not, but most of the comments on here should be aimed at the set-piece coach - who 'coaches' the players in set-piece play! 1

ashp19 added 10:08 - Jul 27

Sounds like he backed himself into a corner. 2

Kickingblock added 10:26 - Jul 27

Aragona has a' goner! 0

Lightningboy added 10:26 - Jul 27

Money for old rope job. 0

JewellintheTown added 10:39 - Jul 27

If Town placed adverts for his replacement a month ago but he's only leaving now after only a year, he could have been given his marching orders rather than be a journeyman.



He's also an analyst, not a coach.



He was also part of the team that helped us get promoted, so who knows how he might have helped.



I wish him luck and thank him for his service. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments