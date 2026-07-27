Set-Piece Analyst Leaves
Monday, 27th Jul 2026 09:17
First-team set-piece analyst Michele Aragona has left the club to join Porto in the same role.
Aragona, 27, joined the Blues last summer having previously worked with Danish side FC Midtiylland during the previous campaign.
The Italian was at Sampdoria as first-team performance analyst the year before and prior to that was first-team head of analysis and assistant coach for a season at Vis Pesaro, his first job in football.
Writing on LinkedIn, Aragona said: “After an amazing and successful season at Ipswich Town, culminating with our promotion to the Premier League, it’s time for something new.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the people I worked with there, thank you all for making it such an unforgettable experience.
“Now I’m happy to share that I’m joining FC Porto as a first-team set-piece analyst!
Really excited to get to work and contribute to the club's goals this season.”
Town placed advertisements for a new first-team set-piece analyst earlier this month.
Aragona joins set-play and first-team coach Mark Hudson in moving on from former boss Kieran McKenna’s staff, assistant manager Martyn Pert and first-team coaches Charlie Turnbull and Junior Stanislas also having departed.
Photo: Matchday Images
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