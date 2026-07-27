First-Team Analyst Joins Austrian Club

Monday, 27th Jul 2026 12:36

First-team analyst Judah Davies has joined the staff of Austrian Bundesliga side SV Ried having left the Blues earlier in the summer.

Davies, 28, had been with Town for four years working as an analyst as well as coaching in the academy. He has taken on a co-trainer role with his new club.

Following his appointment, incoming Blues manager Gary O’Neil brought first-team coach analyst Ed Ames with him from Strasbourg having previously worked with him at Wolves.

Town’s head of analysis remains Cillian Callaly and first-team assistant performance analysts Morgan Howells and Joe Western, while Will Stephenson is head of first-team recruitment (analysis).

Photo: Matchday Images