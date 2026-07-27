Blues Eyeing Fulham Midfielder Lukic

Monday, 27th Jul 2026 20:26 Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic is reported to be among those the Blues are interested in this summer. Town will need to add to their central midfield ranks ahead of their Premier League return and, according to Sky Sports, Lukic is among those being eyed. The 29-year-old Serbian international has been with the Cottagers since January 2023 and since then has made 74 starts and 32 sub appearances, scoring three times. Lukic, who has a year left on his contract but with Fulham having an option for a further season, started his career with Partizan Belgrade, spending time at Teleoptik on loan before, in 2016, joining Torino where, aside from a season on loan at Levante in Spain, he spent almost seven years. Born in Sabac, Lukic has won 62 Serbia caps, scoring two goals, and played all their games at both the 2022 World Cup finals and Euro 2024. Meanwhile, former Fulham central defender Issa Diop began training with his new Town teammates today following the Morocco international’s move from Craven Cottage last week. Elsewhere, the Blues are understood not to be currently showing interest in Levante striker Carlos Espi, despite widespread links. It’s believed the 21-year-old was among those eyed prior to Town signing Brazilian frontman Emersonn. Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



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MickMillsTash added 20:35 - Jul 27

DO IT!

DO IT! DO IT! 5

Counagoal added 20:47 - Jul 27

Lukic alongside a midfielder with legs (Onana at Villa mould) and I think we could be onto a winner 3

RIPbobby added 20:47 - Jul 27

Remember that Williams tackle near the corner of the west stand and the north. I feel he has the potential to get close to that level of combative tackle. 3

Benji1611 added 20:47 - Jul 27

Yes, no brainer if he's keen. Espi is a proper monster considering he's so young. Making use of that Levante link nice and quickly! 2

ITFC_1994 added 20:50 - Jul 27

We're on to the next batch of links, after a very successful week or so....! Bring it on....



COYB 2

SchancheITFC added 21:12 - Jul 27

Always looks a good player. Unit as well. 1

guentchev123 added 21:15 - Jul 27

Would be an excellent signing. An experienced international with considerable PL games under his belt and also going into the final years of his contract, so should be reasonably priced. What is there not to like 2

runningout added 21:26 - Jul 27

I’m no expert although he has been on my personal list. The type we are in need of 0

Ebantiass added 21:30 - Jul 27

My chelski season ticket holder brother said that the word on the chelski grapevine is that Delap could be on his way back.

Not sure how to feel about this, with more premiere league experience and being a little light in the front positions this could be a good deal if the money is right. 1

Ipswichtown4life added 21:32 - Jul 27

Not afraid to put a tackle in where it hurts, need that along side Matusiwa 0

Ipswichtown4life added 21:33 - Jul 27

Ebantiass - my friends dogs cousins owner said the same 0

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