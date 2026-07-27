Blues Eyeing Fulham Midfielder Lukic
Monday, 27th Jul 2026 20:26
Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic is reported to be among those the Blues are interested in this summer.
Town will need to add to their central midfield ranks ahead of their Premier League return and, according to Sky Sports, Lukic is among those being eyed.
The 29-year-old Serbian international has been with the Cottagers since January 2023 and since then has made 74 starts and 32 sub appearances, scoring three times.
Lukic, who has a year left on his contract but with Fulham having an option for a further season, started his career with Partizan Belgrade, spending time at Teleoptik on loan before, in 2016, joining Torino where, aside from a season on loan at Levante in Spain, he spent almost seven years.
Born in Sabac, Lukic has won 62 Serbia caps, scoring two goals, and played all their games at both the 2022 World Cup finals and Euro 2024.
Meanwhile, former Fulham central defender Issa Diop began training with his new Town teammates today following the Morocco international’s move from Craven Cottage last week.
Elsewhere, the Blues are understood not to be currently showing interest in Levante striker Carlos Espi, despite widespread links. It’s believed the 21-year-old was among those eyed prior to Town signing Brazilian frontman Emersonn.
Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect
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