Academy XI in Friendly Action at Bury Town

Tuesday, 28th Jul 2026 11:04

A Town Academy XI is in friendly action against Cole Skuse’s Bury Town at Ram Meadow this evening (KO 7.45pm).

A young Blues side faces the West Suffolk club’s first team annually in pre-season for the Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy, named in honour of Martin Swallow, who died after a long battle with a brain tumour in October 2022, for his outstanding contribution to the two teams, having been chairman of the Town Supporters Club and PA man, steward and involved in hospitality at Bury, where he also drove the team bus.

In last year’s fifth staging, a Blues U18s side were beaten 3-0 by the Southern League Premier Central team, the second time they have claimed the trophy to Town’s three.

Admission is £8 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for under-16s with entry free for under-10s.

An U17s side ended last week’s academy pre-season trip to Slovakia with a 3-0 victory over DAC 1904’s U17s on Saturday, centre-half Pedro Felico netting twice midfielder James Brentnall once.

Photo: TWTD