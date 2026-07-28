Town Confirm Scherpen Signing
Tuesday, 28th Jul 2026 12:00
Town have confirmed the signing of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise keeper Kjell Scherpen on a deal which runs to the summer of 2030.
The two clubs agreed a fee of an initial €10 million (£8.5 million) plus a further €3 million (£2.6 million) in add-ons over the weekend for the 6ft 9in tall Dutchman with his former side Brighton - Union SG’s sister club - due 40 per cent of the profit made on the €2 million (£1.7 million) paid for him last summer.
“This is a very proud moment for me,” the Blues’ sixth signing of the window said. “This is a great opportunity for me to show my qualities and test myself in the best league in the world, so I’m really looking forward to making memories together.
“I’ve had great conversations and everything here has been really positive, so it’s made me very excited to join Ipswich Town.
“I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and can’t wait to meet the fans and get started.”
Town manager Gary O’Neil added: “Kjell is a strong addition to our goalkeeping unit and we're delighted to have him with us.
“He has experienced playing at the top level in different countries, as well as in European competitions, and is excited to now have the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League.
“We're excited for him to join up with the rest of the squad and begin to prepare for the season with us.”
Scherpen is the joint-tallest player in Town’s history alongside fellow keeper Tomas Holy and who will become the tallest ever to feature in the Premier League, beating 6ft 8in tall former Manchester City number one Costel Pantilimon.
Emmen-born Scherpen had been with Brighton for four years until last summer’s switch to Union SG, spending spells on loan at Oostende, Vitesse and Sturm Graz, and making one senior appearance for the Seagulls in the FA Cup.
Scherpen, who was capped by the Netherlands at U19 and U21 levels and received one senior call back in 2022, enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 as his side finished second in the Belgian Pro League and won the Belgian Cup. In addition, he has played in the Champions League for the last two seasons.
The new signing will come in as Town’s number one ahead of the club’s current keepers and fellow Dutchman Kayne van Oevelen, who joined from Volendam earlier in the week and started Saturday’s 0-0 friendly draw with FC Cartagena.
Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC
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