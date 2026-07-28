Scherpen: I Want to Make It an Unforgettable Season

Tuesday, 28th Jul 2026 14:58

New keeper Kjell Scherpen is aiming to be part of “an unforgettable season”, his move to the Blues from Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise having been confirmed this morning.

The 26-year-old Dutchman has penned a deal which runs to the summer of 2030, the clubs having agreed a fee of an initial €10 million (£8.5 million) plus a further €3 million (£2.6 million) in add-ons over the weekend with his former side Brighton - Union SG’s sister club - due 40 per cent of the profit made on the €2 million (£1.7 million) paid for him last summer.

Scherpen, the Blues’ sixth senior signing of the close season, is looking forward to playing in the top flight in England having not made a league appearance for the Seagulls in his four years at the Amex.

“Really good feeling, of course, being with a Premier League team. Really looking forward to being here and showing what it’s all about,” he told TownTV.

Emmen-born Scherpen is eagerly anticipating experiencing a matchday at Portman Road having got a taste when he saw the opening match of the 2024/25 campaign on TV.

“Two years ago, they got promoted to the Premier League and I actually watched the debut game against Liverpool. It was good to see the atmosphere and the fans, it was really, really nice,” he recalled.

“Now, of course, back in the Premier League. A great history of the club, some Dutch players also, so I’m really, really pleased to be here and to be part of this family now and the great history of the club.

“Really, really excited. The game against Liverpool, two years ago, the atmosphere was amazing, so I’m looking forward to the first game of the season when it’s starting and the fans will be there and it will be, I guess, a really nice atmosphere. So really looking forward to that.”

Reflecting on the step up to the Premier League, he added: “Of course, there’s a big difference between the Championship and the Premier League. For me, also it will be the first time in the Premier League, so a great challenge for the both of us, I think.

“I just want to make great memories and achieve really nice things together, and that’s the main target.”

Asked what makes a good keeper in the Premier League, he reflected: “Of course, saving goals. But also being calm behind the defence, making sure the guys can trust me and rely on me, on my abilities and create a peaceful or calm atmosphere for the guys to make sure they can trust in me.”

With set pieces having become increasingly important in the Premier League in recent seasons, Scherpen’s height - at 6ft 9in tall, he is the joint-tallest Town player alongside Tomas Holy and will become the tallest ever in the Premier League - will be an important aspect of his armoury.

“I think so, I think it’s one of my qualities,” he continued. “I’m good in the box, so I like crosses. Set pieces I’m strong at and, of course, it’s at the highest level now, so it will be, for me, also a challenge.

“But I’m really looking forward to this and I want to show what I’m capable of, and this part of the attributes is something good for me, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Earlier in his career, Scherpen was coached by a Town legend, another Dutchman who signed permanently as the Blues went into the Premier League, in his case having played a big part in promotion having joined on loan towards the end of the previous season.

“Martijn Reuser, of course!” he added. “He was part of the coaching staff for the U18s national team, so it’s nice that I’m here also and, hopefully, I will meet him soon in the stadium, we can chat about it.”

He also played alongside one of his new Town teammates for a Netherlands youth side.

“I played with Azor [Matusiwa] in the U21s national team. I think I also played a few times against him, I’m not sure, but a great guy.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing a familiar face, that’s always helpful, of course. I’m also looking forward to meeting the rest of the team.”

Having been training with his previous club for more than a month, he says he’s raring to go.

“We had an early start, we started 24th June, I think, so I already have something in the tank and I’m fully fit and ready to join the team, and looking forward to my first session with the boys.”

Asked for his message to his new supporters, he added: “I just want to say already a big thank-you, I’ve already got some messages on social media and I’m really looking forward to meeting them.

“I just want to make an unforgettable season with loads of memories and great achievements, and I think that’s going to be for all of us, and hopefully we can do it all together.”

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images