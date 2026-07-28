Boniface Joins Orient On Loan

Tuesday, 28th Jul 2026 18:52

Blues youngster Somto Boniface has joined League One Leyton Orient on loan for the season.

Left-back Boniface, 20, joined Town from Chelsea in February 2025 and has been a regular for the U21s. He has been on the bench for the first time on seven occasions but without making his debut.

“I’m very excited to be joining the club for the season,” the England U20 international said. “I’m fully committed to giving this everything I have and I am looking forward to meeting all of our fans at our stadium.

“I feel like this is the next natural step in my career. I came to meet the gaffer and [director of football] Scott Mitchell on Monday and they explained to me in real detail where they see me fitting in.

“I am focused on my defensive work but most of all I like to get forward and make things happen in attacking areas.”

O’s head coach and one-time Blues loanee Richie Wellens added: “Every player we have had from Ipswich has been excellent and I hope that Somto will be the next to join that list.

“He is predominantly a left-back but can play at right-back, too. He is quick, athletic, he can go past people and is the profile of full-back that we want.

“As well as going past people on the outside, he can also come inside and play as a midfield player. Tactically, he is very adaptable and he adds a lot of pace to the team. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Mitchell, a former Town player and academy coach and head of recruitment, continued: “Somto is a very exciting young player, who has had a fantastic footballing education at both Chelsea and Ipswich Town. He is a front-footed full-back who we believe can make a positive impact at both ends of the pitch for us.

“He has excelled in Premier League 2 in recent years and now the challenge for him is to come to Leyton Orient and fight for his place in a senior team. Somto is another good character and I’m sure he will fit into our dressing room seamlessly.”

We understand Town have been looking to get winger Tudor Mendel out on loan to a League One club this summer.

Photo: Matchday Images