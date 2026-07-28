U18s Beaten at Bury Town

Tuesday, 28th Jul 2026 22:32

A Town U18 side were beaten 3-2 by Bury Town on Tuesday evening in this season's Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy match at Ram Meadow, with goals from Benji Buskell and Jayden Adetiba not enough for the young Blues.

Both teams threatened early on with Adetiba (pictured) dispossessing Joe White within 20 seconds and rolling the ball past keeper Charlie Beckwith, only to see Lewis O'Malley get back to clear the ball off the line.

And at the other end a few minutes later, George Quantrell hit a low curling shot which rebounded off the foot of the far post.

The hosts, managed by former Blues vice-captain Cole Skuse, were forced into an early change with former Town left-back Bailey Clements coming on as a trialist for the injured Mikey Davis.

Bury took the lead in the 17th minute when another ex-Blue, Tommy Hughes, floated a right-sided corner into the danger area for O'Malley to power a header into the roof of the net.

Jimmy Smith's Town youngsters hit straight back though and were back level within three minutes. Beckwith came out of his area to try and clear a long ball but Buskell closed the clearance down out wide and rolled the ball into the unguarded net.

Both sides started to settle down and enjoy some possession as the half wore on, with Quantrell flashing a snap shot wide of the near post just before half-time.

But in the third minute of stoppage time the non-league side regained their lead when Ethan Mayhew rose highest and headed home at the back post from a long throw on the left.

Town made a bright start to the second-half with Indiana Pedder inches away from connecting with a left-sided cross and Callum Stewart seeing his follow-up shot blocked inside the six-yard box.

Soon after, Daniel Ologho crossed well after some good work on the left and Adetiba turned the ball towards goal, but Beckwith got down to save at his near post.

At the other end Mayhew hit a shot from distance which flew just wide, shortly before George Conneely fired a 25-yard free-kick on target which Beckwith acrobatically tipped over his bar.

Olawole picked up a loose ball outside the box but shot wide, before Town pulled themselves level again on 74. Pedder was fouled by a Bury defender in the box as a ball came into the area and Adetiba stepped up to convert the penalty.

The home side quickly looked to get ahead again when sub Ally Conway flicked White's cross just wide of the far post, and the winner came when Conway hit a superb shot into the top corner of the net from 30 yards out to win the game for Bury with four minutes remaining.

A few more changes were made late on, including Town sub Joel Ladegbaye being carried off after a committed challenge out wide which caused an injury to his left foot.

Former Blues forward James Scowcroft, who is based in West Suffolk, presented the trophy to the winning team.

U18s: Bentley, Barry, Ness (Adebayo 62), Hammond (Felicio 46), Olawole (Wattley 62), Conneely (Msabah 62), Buskell (Ladegbaye 62 (Stewart 90)), Stewart (Brentnall 62), Adetiba, Pedder, Ologho. Unused: Wreford. Att: 477.

Photo: Matchday Images