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Derby Eyeing Ogbene
Wednesday, 29th Jul 2026 09:52

Derby County are reportedly eyeing Blues winger Chieo Ogbene in addition to forward Sammie Szmodics.

The Rams have been in discussions with Town regarding Szmodics, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Pride Park where his former Blackburn boss John Eustace is now in charge.

The Midlanders were hoping to do a deal which would see them pay an initial £2 million rising to £4 million, but the Blues want more money for the 30-year-old they splashed out £9 million on in the summer of 2024.

Other Championship clubs are also interested, however, links with Birmingham City have been dismissed.

Szmodics missed the pre-season training camp at La Manga having picked up a minor knock.

According to Derbyshire Live, Ogbene has also been under consideration by the Rams.

The 29-year-old, like Szmodics an Irish international, spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and a return to another Championship club for the campaign would be little surprise.

Ogbene, who was perhaps Town’s standout performer in the 0-0 friendly draw with FC Cartagena on Saturday, has another two years on his contract having signed from Luton for £8 million in August 2024.

Photo: ITFC



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FreddySteady added 10:15 - Jul 29
I’d keep him for this season. Never really had a proper chance and he’s rapid. Get Delap back too.

I may be in the minority here..
2

Juanforthemoney added 10:21 - Jul 29
I agree that he's never had much of a chance here but as for bringing Delap back..no thanks, we can do better than that now. He would be suspended almost every 6 weeks!
0

_CliveBaker_ added 10:24 - Jul 29
£6m for the pair.

1/3 of what we paid but we are where we are, gets them off the wage bill, they're not getting any younger and I can't see either of them adding much in the Premier League.

2 poor signings really, albeit injuries haven't helped.
1

Edmundo added 10:47 - Jul 29
Ten million and they're yours!
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