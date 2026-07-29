Derby Eyeing Ogbene

Wednesday, 29th Jul 2026 09:52

Derby County are reportedly eyeing Blues winger Chieo Ogbene in addition to forward Sammie Szmodics.

The Rams have been in discussions with Town regarding Szmodics, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Pride Park where his former Blackburn boss John Eustace is now in charge.

The Midlanders were hoping to do a deal which would see them pay an initial £2 million rising to £4 million, but the Blues want more money for the 30-year-old they splashed out £9 million on in the summer of 2024.

Other Championship clubs are also interested, however, links with Birmingham City have been dismissed.

Szmodics missed the pre-season training camp at La Manga having picked up a minor knock.

According to Derbyshire Live, Ogbene has also been under consideration by the Rams.

The 29-year-old, like Szmodics an Irish international, spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and a return to another Championship club for the campaign would be little surprise.

Ogbene, who was perhaps Town’s standout performer in the 0-0 friendly draw with FC Cartagena on Saturday, has another two years on his contract having signed from Luton for £8 million in August 2024.

Photo: ITFC