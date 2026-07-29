Blues Host Osasuna at Colchester

Wednesday, 29th Jul 2026 10:34

Town play their first game in front of fans under new manager Gary O’Neil when they take on La Liga Osasuna in a friendly at Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium this evening (KO 7.45pm).

Following three matches behind closed doors, a 2-0 victory over Southend, a 2-2 draw with Cambridge United, both at Playford Road, and Saturday’s 0-0 draw with FC Cartagena at the end of the week-long La Manga training camp, the Blues are set to step up their pre-season programme against tougher opposition.

In Spain, O’Neil gave his starting XI 60 minutes before swapping personnel for the final 30 and that may well be the plan again this evening.

Many of the players that travelled for the training camp but didn’t feature on Saturday - Abdul Fatawu, Jaden Philogene, Harry Clarke, Jack Clarke, Alex Palmer, Jacob Greaves, George Hirst and Wes Burns - may well be pencilled in to start, assuming they’re fit, while the first-team regulars that played only the last half hour - skipper Dara O’Shea, Cameron Humphreys, Leif Davis, Marcelino Nunez, Ali Al-Hamadi, Anis Mehmeti and new striker Emersonn - also seem set for greater involvement this evening.

More recent signings Issa Diop and Daizen Maeda, who started training with the squad on Monday, and Kjell Scherpen, whose move was confirmed yesterday, may well play a part at some stage.

Christian Walton and Sammie Szmodics didn’t travel for the training camp due to injury, while the Irish international is also interesting his former loan side Derby and other Championship clubs. Links with Birmingham City have been dismissed, however.

Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor underwent minor surgery at the end of last season and are unlikely to be considered ready for games at this stage of pre-season.

Youngsters Fin Barbrook, Steven Turner, Corbin Mthunzi and Luca Fletcher all got minutes on Saturday and may well be in this evening’s travelling party.

Osasuna - who previously visited Town for a friendly in August 2004, losing 2-1 to Joe Royle’s team - finished 17th in La Liga last season, missing out on relegation on goal difference. A TWTD blog on their squad can be found here.

The game is being streamed live by Colchester United with passes costing £5 available here.

Photo: TWTD