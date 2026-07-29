Town XI Beat Braintree

Wednesday, 29th Jul 2026 15:08

A Town XI beat National League South Braintree Town 2-1 in a behind closed doors friendly at Playford Road this morning.

Youngsters Shakil Nicolaou and Jamie Mauge netted the goals as the Blues came from a goal down at half-time to win.

A number of more senior players, among them David Button, Fin Barbrook (pictured) and Ali Al-Hamadi, were in the side as they hadn’t been included in the squad facing Osasuna in Colchester this evening.

Photo: Matchday Images