Emersonn and Fatawu Start Against Osasuna
Wednesday, 29th Jul 2026 19:12
New signings Emersonn and Abdul Fatawu are among the starters as the Blues take on La Liga Osasuna at Colchester’s JobServe Community Stadium (KO 7.45pm).
Alex Palmer is in goal with Harry Clarke at right-back, Leif Davis at left-back and skipper Dara O’Shea and Jacob Greaves the centre-halves.
Cameron Humphreys is in the centre of midfield alongside Marcelino Nunez with Fatawu on the right, Anis Mehmeti in the centre and Jack Clarke on the left ahead of them. Emersonn is the lone central striker.
Town are likely to change the full XI around the 60-minute mark as was the case against FC Cartagena on Saturday.
Town: Palmer, H Clarke, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Humphreys, Nunez, Fatawu, Mehmeti, J Clarke, Emersonn. Town: Palmer, H Clarke, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Humphreys, Nunez, Fatawu, Mehmeti, J Clarke, Emersonn. Subs: Williamson, Van Oevelen, Kipre, Burns, Walle Egeli, Hirst, Johnson, Furlong, McAteer, Ogbene, Akpom, Mthunzi, Compton.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
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