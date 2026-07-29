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Emersonn and Fatawu Start Against Osasuna
Wednesday, 29th Jul 2026 19:12

New signings Emersonn and Abdul Fatawu are among the starters as the Blues take on La Liga Osasuna at Colchester’s JobServe Community Stadium (KO 7.45pm).

Alex Palmer is in goal with Harry Clarke at right-back, Leif Davis at left-back and skipper Dara O’Shea and Jacob Greaves the centre-halves.

Cameron Humphreys is in the centre of midfield alongside Marcelino Nunez with Fatawu on the right, Anis Mehmeti in the centre and Jack Clarke on the left ahead of them. Emersonn is the lone central striker.

Town are likely to change the full XI around the 60-minute mark as was the case against FC Cartagena on Saturday.

Town: Palmer, H Clarke, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Humphreys, Nunez, Fatawu, Mehmeti, J Clarke, Emersonn. Town: Palmer, H Clarke, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Humphreys, Nunez, Fatawu, Mehmeti, J Clarke, Emersonn. Subs: Williamson, Van Oevelen, Kipre, Burns, Walle Egeli, Hirst, Johnson, Furlong, McAteer, Ogbene, Akpom, Mthunzi, Compton.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



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breezy_runner added 19:31 - Jul 29
No Philogene?...
2

boysof1981 added 19:39 - Jul 29
Live on YouTube on Osasuna’s own channel
1

EricGatesShinpad added 19:51 - Jul 29
Well that's not the best start !!!!
0

Andjamwar added 19:54 - Jul 29
Have you got a link to that stream boysof1981? I can't find it
0

stinkiusminkius added 20:00 - Jul 29
Col U tv is down, and the Osasuna YouTube channel appears to be not showing it. Marvellous.
0

stinkiusminkius added 20:00 - Jul 29
Col U tv is down, and the Osasuna YouTube channel appears to be not showing it. Marvellous.
0

bluesissy added 20:03 - Jul 29
1-0 down?
0

Linkboy13 added 20:14 - Jul 29
Colchester channel is down and so are we but who cares it's just a training exercise and has no bearing on the season ahead. No doubt there will be one or two on here criticising the coaching staff and individual players.
0

Benji1611 added 20:19 - Jul 29
O'Neill out! How long are we going to let this carry on?!
0


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