Ipswich Town 1-2 Osasuna - Match Report

Wednesday, 29th Jul 2026 21:45 Town fell to a 2-1 defeat to La Liga Osasuna in their first friendly in front of fans under new manager Gary O’Neil at Colchester’s JobServe Community Stadium, Chuba Akpom netting for the Blues. New signings Emersonn and Abdul Fatawu started for the first time in Town shirts with Alex Palmer in goal, Harry Clarke at right-back, Leif Davis at left-back and skipper Dara O’Shea and Jacob Greaves the centre-halves. Cameron Humphreys was in the centre of midfield alongside Marcelino Nunez with Fatawu on the right, Anis Mehmeti in the centre and Jack Clarke on the left ahead of them. Emersonn was up front. Fatawu won an early free-kick on the right from which the Blues weren’t far away from going in front. Nunez whipped the ball over, Harry Clarke rose highest but was unable to get a significant touch on the ball. But in the fifth minute, the visitors took the lead via their first attack. Anai cut the ball back from the right, skipper Kike Barja hit a shot across Palmer, which the keeper did well to stop, but Auria was on hand to stroke the loose ball into the net. On 17 Iker Munoz was booked for a foul on Fatawu, then soon after O’Shea - who went the whole of last season without a yellow card but was sent off in Saturday’s friendly - joined him for pulling back Barja. As the game passed the 20-minute mark, Nunez flashed a shot across the face of goal from the left. In the 23rd minute, the Chilean hit a shot from the edge but Munoz slid in to divert over the bar for a corner. The hydration break was booed in the now traditional manner, then on 32 Moncayola met a bouncing ball on the edge of the area and Palmer did well to save to his left. The keeper was forced to make another save within a minute, his poor kick out surrendering possession not far outside the area but he atoned for his error by diving low to his left to save Raul’s low shot. On 35, Fatawu, who had been Town’s brightest player in attack, cut in from the right before hitting a well-struck effort across the face and not too far wide. A minute before the break, referee Bobby Madley showed Anai a yellow card for a foul on Davis. That was the last action of a half in which the visitors had had the better of it and might have been further ahead but for Palmer’s saves. At the other end, the best Blues chances were the early free-kick which Clarke was unable to get a connection on and Fatawu’s shot across the face. But overall the La Liga side had been on top with new Town striker Emersonn not having got much change from the visitors’ backline. The Brazilian and Fatawu made way at the break, Wes Burns and Chuba Akpom taking over. Three minutes after the restart, Burns volleyed across the face of goal but no teammate was on hand to add a final touch. In the 50th minute, Jack Clarke tricked his way in from the left and sent a low ball across to Akpom, who slid in but his effort was blocked. Three minutes later, the Blues levelled in spectacular style. O’Shea played a superb ball over the top from halfway on the right to Akpom, who hooked the ball goalwards with the outside of his right foot and Osasuna sub keeper Aitor Fernandez could only bundle into his net. At the second-half hydration break, again booed, the Blues made nine changes. Kayne van Oevelen came on in goal, Darnell Furlong, skippering, at right-back and Ben Johnson at left-back. Corbin Mthunzi and Cedric Kipre were the centre-halves with 18-year-old Charlie Compton and the holding midfielder ahead of them, behind a four of, from the right, Burns, Chieo Ogbene, Sindre Walle Egeli and Kasey McAteer, with Akpom continuing as the striker. Goalscorer Akpom made way on 76 for George Hirst, the last of the Blues’ substitutes, then four minutes later Abel Bretones was booked for a foul on Burns. Osasuna retook the lead in the 82nd minute via a superb Raul Moro strike. A corner from the left was swept to beyond the edge of the area where the one-time Lazio and Barcelona trainee took a touch before smashing into the roof of the net to Van Oevelen’s left. Aside from a late Blues corner that came to nothing, that was the last significant action of the match. The second half had been fairly standard pre-season fare with few chances but plenty of stoppages and substitutions. Town had had one opportunity before Akpom’s excellent goal, while the visitors’ impressive winner was their only real shot on goal. Having fielded teams which will be a long way from the one which lines up on the opening day against Sunderland - new additions Issa Diop, Kjell Scherpen and Daizen Maeda are yet to play a part in a friendly - manager O’Neil will have seen the exercise as a matter of getting minutes in players’ legs rather than anything else. The Blues are back in action again on Saturday when they travel to play twice in the same day away against Oxford and Wycombe. Town: Palmer (Van Oevelen 63), H Clarke (Furlong 63), O’Shea (c) (Mthunzi 63), Greaves (Kipre 63), Davis (Johnson 63), Humphreys (Compton 63), Nunez (Ogbene 63), Fatawu (Burns 46), Mehmeti (Walle Egeli 63), J Clarke (McAteer 63), Emersonn (Akpom 46 (Hirst 76)). Unused: Williamson. Osasuna first half: Herrera, Benito, Moncayola, Munoz, Raul, Barja (c), Catena, Arguibide, Auria, Anai, Santos. Osasuna second half: A Fernandez, Benito, Herrando, Torro, Ruben Garcia, Gómez, Moro, Bretones, Mauro, Osambela, Bonel. Att: 4,681 (Osasuna 201). Photo: Matchday Images



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trevski_s added 21:46 - Jul 29

Its just pre-season no need to panic. Its all about getting the lads back up to fitness, O'Neil getting chance to assess what he has and what he needs and working out who plays best where. I thought Fatawu and Humphreys looked good and this was also without 3 of the new signings 8

wilhirecup added 21:48 - Jul 29

a good workout 6

jas0999 added 21:52 - Jul 29

No need to panic of course, but very clear new additions, particularly in the centre of the park is now urgent. As is an experienced striker. 6

Ipswichtown4life added 21:52 - Jul 29

Just a friendly, minutes in legs, on we go 3

Lukeybluey added 21:55 - Jul 29

Probably need a couple of midfielders, but Fatawu looked good. Is Furlong injured? It will be interesting to see how we line up against Sunderland... I thought we may play three at the back this season... 3

BeattiesBackPocket added 21:56 - Jul 29

Newcastle got pumped 4-1 against Bristol city. It’s minutes in the tank. 5

MVBlue added 21:58 - Jul 29

Get in a midfield boss 4

TimmyH added 21:58 - Jul 29

God! forgot about Akpom. 0

SouperJim added 21:59 - Jul 29

Fatawu was excellent and good to see Akpom looking dangerous 6

bluesissy added 22:00 - Jul 29

O'Neil out. 0

TedTurnip added 22:00 - Jul 29

The team needs time to gel, some are still tired from the World Cup, learning a new system, give the manger time, we are at our strongest when we all stick together. Ashton bingo, get ready



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runningout added 22:04 - Jul 29

Agree Akpom and Fatawu were great. Usual suspects not showing enough 1

TimmyH added 22:05 - Jul 29

Akpom is a usual suspect...don't read anything into it, it's a hot summertime kick about. 1

Broadbent23 added 22:10 - Jul 29

We need a miracle to be ready for Sunderland. Many more decisions to be made for team selection. Who goes Who comes in. -5

cressi added 22:11 - Jul 29

Fatawu one shining light overall not good .Davis again switched of for the goal Humpreys tried but midfield weak. Emersonn hard to judge but lack of service.

Keeper looked better with his feet than our outfield players. 1

TownSupporter added 22:20 - Jul 29

Need at the minimum 2 decent CM's.



New keeper is impressive with both feet.



Nice goal by Akpom and the assist from Burns.



Emerson looked decent with winning the ball and looks quick.



Fatawu looked good at taking players on.



Davis defending was shocking for their 1st goal. Just kick it out, was too busy trying to usher him off the ball and got found out.



Can see we are trying to get the ball forward quickly what was nice to see. 3

armchaircritic59 added 22:20 - Jul 29

TedTurnip, do I detect a tiny degree of sarcasm :) Mind you if I ever hear the " G " word spouted again by anyone " official " I think I might spontaneously combust! No excuses for it, ever . Every single team in the country knows when their previous season ended and when the next one begins. World Cups, no World Cups, whatever. There is some truth in the sticking together though. Anything is much more likely to succeed that way than different factions going down different roads. As for tonight's game, a leg stretching and learning exercise. We'll have learned rather more from that than last Saturdays efforts. You need to figure in the fact that Osasuna just escaped relegation into the Spanish 2nd tier on goal difference at the end of last season, ( a 4 goal better margin ), and take it from there! 0

StrathdonBlue added 22:21 - Jul 29

Hydration breaks??? What's that about? No US TV channel selling advertising, surely? 1

benslifeyt added 22:26 - Jul 29

To the 5-8 guys who were shouting " ben johnson" "ben" "johnson I love you" for 45 mins of second half . I hope you never come to a two game again .



Im all for shouting and singing at games but doing that constantly for 45 mins adds nothing to the game you plastic tin pot fans . Go back home and sit in your arm chairs . You aren't welcome at portman road . Annoying normal fans there to enjoy a game 1

ploughman added 22:30 - Jul 29

Loved seeing Charlie Compton getting on the pitch. He looks to be an exceptional talent, playing some deft passes in a highly congested area. He also showed a good bit of bite in the tackle. Still only 18 but looked physically the equal of most - great corners too.



Hope we can keep his progression going - a future Morsy? 5

chepstowblue added 22:36 - Jul 29

Please tell me that hydration breaks haven't become a regular thing. Modern football is already unwatchable without us confirming to a pathetic rule. As for the game....who cares, it's a friendly, but I can't believe that H.Clarke, Humphreys or Ogbene are still at the club and in the running. -1

blues1 added 22:49 - Jul 29

Cressi. Usual rubbish from you. Did u actually see the game. Played some good football, and a big thing that's noticeable straight away, is we moved the ball far quicker than before. Fatawa was excellent, when Wmerson got the ball did ok, but didnt get much service. Clearly work to be done on the midfeild but considering both Matusiwa and Taylor unavailable 1st half it was ok. 2nd half showed howzshort of covercwe are there, with Ogbene having to play cm. Another plus was Akpom looked fit and sharp, and was played in his proper position, which helps. Overall wezwere beaten by a goal from a mistake from Davis, and a wonder goal. A decent run out tho, at the end of the day. 0

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