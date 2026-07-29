O'Neil: Jaden's in My Plans

Wednesday, 29th Jul 2026 22:41

Blues boss Gary O’Neil insists winger Jaden Philogene is part of his plans, despite reports that the former England international wants to leave the club.

Philogene, one of Town’s top performers as they won promotion to the Premier League last season, has been the subject of speculation all summer with recurring claims that he is keen to move on.

The former Hull City and Aston Villa man hasn’t featured in pre-season but O’Neil says that’s been due to an injury.

“Hamstring injury, he missed the game in Spain as well,” the new Blues boss said. “He’s had a scan, he’s got a small hamstring injury, but he’s expected to be back soon.

“I’ve no real interest in discussing Jaden, he’s part of my plans and I’ll treat him that way until he’s no longer our player. So the plan is to get him ready for Sunderland and see what we can get out of him.”

O’Neil says Philogene hasn’t told him he wants to move on: “No, he’s not said that to me. I’ve spoken to him maybe 25 times since I’ve been here and no mention of him wanting to leave, so probably noise.”

Reflecting on working with the 24-year-old, he added: “It’s good, a top talent, top talent. He’s going to have a good career and I’ve said this to Jaden, I’m going to get him in the best place possible, I’m going to work my socks off with him for the next few weeks to make sure that he’s ready to perform in the Premier League and then football can move quickly, things can change, but that’s the plan.”

Asked whether he believes there’s a chance of Philogene still being at the club once the transfer window shuts, O’Neil added: “Of course, there’s a chance all of them will still be here. I’m just planning to have as many good players with me as I can get.

“Things will change. As soon as they do, we’ll be able to update you, but as far as I’m aware, Jaden is going to be working really hard to help us stay in the Premier League.”

Photo: Matchday Images