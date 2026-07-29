O'Neil: Matusiwa and Taylor Unlikely to Feature in Pre-Season

Wednesday, 29th Jul 2026 23:05 by Kallum Brisset

Town boss Gary O’Neil has revealed midfield duo Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor are unlikely to feature in any pre-season friendlies as they return from injury issues.

The pair both underwent successful surgeries following the Blues’ promotion in May, with Matusiwa having an operation on a muscle injury while Taylor had a knee cartilage procedure.

Town started Marcelino Núñez and Cameron Humphreys in Wednesday’s friendly defeat to Spanish side CA Osasuna, while academy midfielder Charlie Compton and out-of-position winger Chiedozie Ogbene replaced them in the second half.

O’Neil says the injured duo, who ended last season as the first-choice pairing in central midfield, are aiming to return to full fitness for the Premier League season opener against Sunderland next month.

“They are trying as hard as they can to be available for Sunderland,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll see them before that, to be honest, but they both have a chance for Sunderland.

“They’re working their socks off. They were on the grass this morning and saw them working hard while I was out with Issa [Diop] and [Daizen] Maeda, and they’re both trying as hard as they can.

“They’ll be no risks taken. They’ve both had significant injuries, but we’ll do our best to get them back as soon as we can and the medical department are working hard.”

Town have added six new signings to their squad so far ahead of their top-flight return but are yet to sign a midfielder after seeing loanees Jens Cajuste and Dan Neil depart at the end of last season.

O’Neil admitted that central midfield is clearly the next target in the transfer market.

He said: “We’re short in midfield, aren’t we? With the injuries we have in there at the moment, we finished the game with Chieo and Charlie Compton in there. Chieo’s obviously a winger and Charlie’s a young lad, so we’re short in there at the moment.

“Cam Humphreys starting, who did well and has done very well since I’ve been here, but midfield is an area we’ll look to strengthen. We’re still looking to strengthen every area — the top, the middle, the back. I’m expecting us to be busy.

“I’m very grateful for the support that has been shown already from Mark and the owners. Dmitri [Halajko] and Luke [Werhun] are working so many hours, working away in the recruitment team. Trying to recruit for the Premier League is a tough job and everyone is giving everything to make sure we get the group in the best place possible and we’ll continue to do that.

“We know we want as many as we can in before Sunderland, but obviously there is some time after Sunderland before the window closes. Ideally we get as many in as we can, use the ones that we’ve got, get them to a really good level, and make sure we’re ready.”

Photo: Matchday Images