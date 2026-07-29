O'Neil: Number One Shirt Up for Grabs

Wednesday, 29th Jul 2026 23:36 by Kallum Brisset

Town manager Gary O’Neil says the number one shirt is up for grabs and confirmed that Christian Walton is currently sidelined with a foot injury.

Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen signed for the Blues on Tuesday and joins compatriot Kayne van Oevelen in bolstering the department during the summer transfer window.

During Town’s pre-season fixtures so far, Van Oevelen and Alex Palmer have shared the minutes with Scherpen not involved in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to CA Osasuna in Colchester.

O’Neil says no decision has been made on who will be the starting goalkeeper against Sunderland on the opening day of the Premier League season, but was pleased to recruit 6ft 9in Scherpen to the club after his arrival from Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

“We’ve not just signed him because he’s tall,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s surprising but he’s good with his feet, he has a good understanding and he can still get better. He was playing in the Champions League last season so he’s had some big experiences and we hope he can help us.

“Christian’s more than capable of playing in the Premier League and Palms has played in the Premier League. The number one shirt doesn’t just get given to somebody, everyone has to earn it.

“But he’s a good addition, we haven’t seen him work up close yet but we’re confident he can help us.”

Town are understood to be considering sending 22-year-old keeper Van Oevelen out on loan, potentially to the Championship, during the summer transfer window, but that move may well be affected depending on the extent of Walton’s injury.

O’Neil said: “There will be some movement, I don’t know where or what it will be yet. Christian being out, how well Palms has done, he was good again tonight and made some good saves and was calm with the ball.

“No real decisions have been made on who’s [number] one, who’s two, who’ll be leaving. I’ve been here three weeks so I'm trying to have a good look at as many as I can.

“We’ll make some good decisions and we’ll make sure the department is in a good spot. Reg [Rene Gilmartin] has been excellent with them on the training ground. That will become clearer over the next few weeks.”

Discussing Walton’s issue, O’Neil added: “He injured his foot so he’s going to be out for a little while, but he’s progressing well. Issa Diop is on a programme that is trying to get his feet, Maeda the same, Scherpen the same.

“We’re going to add more players and we still have three new signings to put into that performance. I’m confident we’re in a good spot, I'm pleased with how the evening went.

“Ready for a big test at the weekend, two 90 minutes with a fairly full squad. There will probably be some young lads around it but a great test for everybody. It helps us get ready for Le Havre and Rayo Vallecano, and then the level starts to go up as we get ready for Sunderland.”

Photo: Matchday Images