Town Women Host Forest On Opening Day

Thursday, 30th Jul 2026 10:10

Ipswich Town Women will get their 2026/27 Barclays Women’s Super League 2 campaign under way with a home game against Nottingham Forest at the JobServe Community Stadium on Sunday 6th September.

The much-changed Blues, who are playing all their pre-season friendlies behind closed doors this summer, then travel to Southampton the following week before a trip to Leicester City on Sunday 20th September and then a home match with newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers.

October features a visit to Sheffield United on Sunday 4th October, then following a break, they host Sunderland on Sunday 25th October.

There are similarly only two games in November, Bristol City at home on Sunday 8th, then Watford away the following week.

After that, there’s no game until Sunday 20th December when David Wright’s side make the trip to Durham.

That means the Blues will have gone more than two months without a home league game when they take on Newcastle United in Colchester on Sunday 10th January.

The season finishes with a home game against Southampton on Sunday 4th May and on the final day - which is still to be confirmed - a visit to Wolves.

In their second season in WSL2, Town Women, who are set to confirm significant new outside investment prior to the start of the season, will be aiming higher than last season’s target of survival.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images