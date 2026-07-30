O'Neil: We Move Into 'Incredible' New Training Ground Building Ahead of Opening Game

Thursday, 30th Jul 2026 10:33

Town boss Gary O’Neil says the new training ground building, which he and his squad are set to move into in the week ahead of the opening game of the season against Sunderland, is an incredible facility.

Work has been been ongoing at Playford Road on the new main training ground building costing around £30 million for just over a year.

Having watched it emerge behind fences during that time, the squad will start to use the facility as they prepare for the opening game of the Premier League season against Sunderland.

“They’ve done an unbelievable job with that, it’s one of the best I’ve seen,” O’Neil said. “I was at Liverpool for a bit doing the 21s and we in there, a new building, but that was shared between 21s and the first team.

“This is an incredible facility for the first team lads to be around. It shows how serious the owners are.

“The fans are, as they know, incredibly lucky to have such supportive, ambitious, owners. There’s other clubs around that maybe don’t have the same sort of backing and this club, the journey it’s been on and what the owners have done for the place over the last few years has been incredible.

“The training ground is a big statement really as to what’s gone on and the growth that’s occurred and all we need to add to it now is a successful Premier League campaign and then we can start to build and grow.”

O’Neil got his first taste of playing in front of the fans at Colchester last night and is similarly excited about his first game at Portman Road.

“It was great, a strange experience, I don’t think I’ve done it home game at a different ground, I guess this is sort of a home game and sort of an away game, an interesting one,” he added.

“I’m looking forward to to Portman Road, to be honest. I can’t wait to get there and to stand in the dugout and in the technical area in front of the crowd. I’m looking forward to it.

“So we get a couple of little trial runs and then we can get the real party started against Sunderland at home and see if we can do something special.”

Photo: ITFC