Town Interested in Enciso Return

Thursday, 30th Jul 2026 10:44 Town are interested in re-signing former loanee Julio Enciso, now with manager Gary O’Neil’s previous club Strasbourg. The Paraguayan international was on loan with the Blues in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, making 12 starts and one sub appearance, scoring twice. The 22-year-old was then at Brighton but moved to Strasbourg on a four-year deal for around £10 million last summer, O’Neil taking charge of the Ligue 1 side from January until the end of last season. TWTD can confirm that as per Sky Sports, Town are now interested in bringing the 5ft 8in tall attacker back to Portman Road this summer. Enciso, who scored 12 times in 42 games for Strasbourg last season, joined Brighton from Club Libertad in his home country for £9 million in 2022. Capped 37 times by Paraguay, scoring five, Enciso appeared for his country at this summer’s World Cup finals. Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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Sir_Bob added 10:48 - Jul 30

Just the player we require. Classy!!

I quite like him being greedy sometimes, as it leads to making something out of nothing. 10

stinkiusminkius added 10:51 - Jul 30

Not sure what I think about this. This is a position that we are most blessed already, although you could argue that he would be an upgrade.

So as long as it’s not for some of the silly money that I’ve seen being mentioned for him.

Save that for CMs and a main striker. 2

filobiz added 10:51 - Jul 30

Yes I like this 4

guentchev123 added 10:54 - Jul 30

Makes sense. Knows the club and the PL and O’Neill knows him and his strengths and weaknesses and how to get the best out of him. Like a number of our recent signings, a regular international starter coming off a positive World Cup. Definitely has the X Factor to produce quality moments and can play a number of positions across the forward line. I would be surprised if this deal doesn’t materialise. 4

cressi added 10:55 - Jul 30

Can be greedy but puts in a proper shift and is a handful for the opposition.

Hopefully as he matures as a player will learn when to release the ball at the right moment sometimes a maverick is required. 6

Dubchief added 10:56 - Jul 30

Strasbourg got a bargain at 10m, hopefully Town can bring him in permanently rather than a loan, anything below 15m would be great but I’d say he is worth spending more on for sure. He is quality and will be adding more goals by bringing him in. 4

NITFC added 10:57 - Jul 30

Yes. Brilliant if true. Loved his attitude a couple of seasons ago 4

ThatMuhrenCross added 11:04 - Jul 30

Perfect! An attacking trio of Maeda, Enciso and Fatawu would be a right handful. Could either play them all behind a 9 (Emersonn, for example), or as the front line by itself. Would love this very much. 3

Broadbent23 added 11:08 - Jul 30

This possible transfer makes us look exciting with a another World Cup player who knows English football. GON knows the standard required. We just have to take advantage of other Prem teams in change mode (new managers etc). 1

benslifeyt added 11:13 - Jul 30

Yes

Yes

Yes 0

Pettabelieveit added 11:17 - Jul 30

YES! 0

BlueMoolay added 11:19 - Jul 30

100% Yes please....!!! 0

BlueMoolay added 11:20 - Jul 30

Can you remember him getting all emotional on his last home game for us.? I love this guy....Please, please, please.!! 1

breezy_runner added 11:22 - Jul 30

Its a yes from me! This guy was at times the only bright spark we had in 2nd half of Prem league last time and looked like one of the very few who belong at this level that we had. Get it done and bring him home! 1

LandOfMickyStockwell added 11:31 - Jul 30

As Gary said, we need to give the Prem a right good go!



Versatile. Enciso played across forward positions at Strasbourg, sometimes as the 9 in a 4-3-2-1 (before GON's time). 1

StowTractor added 11:33 - Jul 30

That WC goal v Germany was cheered very loudly in my house!!



Would love to see Julio back at PR. Would be the 4th signing who played in the WC, and the 3rd who scored a goal! Only issue is that frontline of him, Omari & Jaden was a bit lightweight. But with some more robust boys like Emersonn and Fatawu around him might fare better.



He could interchange with Maeda and Fatawu making a fluid 3 behind the striker, if we continue to play that system.



Yes we are blessed with wingers but Enciso is more of a CAM / No 10. What we have there is not PL Quality. Szmodics on his way out of the club when Derby, or one of their rivals, makes a sensible offer. Akpom, if still around, seems to be being played as a more traditional no 9 by GON. Nunez fell into that position by accident after injuries to the 2 named above and wont be effective there in the PL, just as he wasn't against the bigger clubs in the run in last season. Better used as a no 8 midfielder, probably as a sub on occasions we need to add a little attacking flare towards the end of games.



Maeda can play there effectively but will probably be needed on the LW, particularly if Jaden leaves.

All of which leave Memeti as the only player whose position that really is. Got lost a little towards the end of last season. I'd like to bring 2 into that position, if funds allow. Maybe Julio on loan with an option / obligation to buy if we stay up. And then Zian Flemming from Burnley (adding to our Dutch contingent) who can either play there or as the out and out striker. That would give us a very flexible forward line with options in every position.



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Uhlenbeek added 11:33 - Jul 30

Hopefully he has grown up a bit, greedy doesn't really cover it and I remember other players throwing their hands up in exasperation after yet another dead end dribble or wild shot. No doubt there is talent there but needs to learn about team playing 0

JewellintheTown added 11:34 - Jul 30

He could walk through the door and know both the manager, players, fans and the club and the system O'Neil plays very well. Cant get much better than that smooth a transition. Played very well in the World Cup from what I saw of him too. 1

runaround added 11:40 - Jul 30

Would be an amazing addition if we can get it done. I would have thought other clubs would be interested but having played for ITFC before and under GON hopefully we will have the edge to get it done 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 11:45 - Jul 30

Dear lord please make this happen! The guy has skill, great technique, pace to burn, goals, tenacity and his work rate in the World Cup was on another level. If you can’t get creativity and goals with Maeda enciso and Fatawu playing around a striker then we’re doomed anyway 2

oldelsworthyfan added 11:46 - Jul 30

I would rather spend the money on him than Delap. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 11:52 - Jul 30

Bet he will be a chunk cheaper than if we were dealing with Brighton direct....they would have wanted 3x the money from us compared to what the French paid. Like this if true. Still feel emotional remembering looking down the open tunnel area at Villa Park seeing him in tears after his injury....and thinking we are ####ed ! And we were. Genuine game changer. What we need. 0

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