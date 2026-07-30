Town Interested in Enciso Return
Thursday, 30th Jul 2026 10:44
Town are interested in re-signing former loanee Julio Enciso, now with manager Gary O’Neil’s previous club Strasbourg.
The Paraguayan international was on loan with the Blues in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, making 12 starts and one sub appearance, scoring twice.
The 22-year-old was then at Brighton but moved to Strasbourg on a four-year deal for around £10 million last summer, O’Neil taking charge of the Ligue 1 side from January until the end of last season.
TWTD can confirm that as per Sky Sports, Town are now interested in bringing the 5ft 8in tall attacker back to Portman Road this summer.
Enciso, who scored 12 times in 42 games for Strasbourg last season, joined Brighton from Club Libertad in his home country for £9 million in 2022.
Capped 37 times by Paraguay, scoring five, Enciso appeared for his country at this summer’s World Cup finals.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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