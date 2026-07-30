O'Neil Impressed With Youngsters

Thursday, 30th Jul 2026 11:20

Town manager Gary O’Neil has been impressed with a number of the club’s younger players and that they will continue to be given an opportunity ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Defender Corbin Mthunzi and midfielder Charlie Compton were both involved in Wednesday’s friendly with CA Osasuna, while Steven Turner, Finley Barbrook and Luca Fletcher have all been training with the first team in the early weeks of pre-season.

With the Blues light in certain areas, particularly central midfield, the door has opened for some academy players to show their credentials to new boss O’Neil as he continues to prepare his squad for the top-flight opener against Sunderland next month.

The former Strasbourg head coach welcomed a completely fresh slate, but accepted that it will be a tough ask to break into the first team during a Premier League season.

“I’ve been impressed with a few,” he said. “Luca did well as well in a training ground game that we had on the left wing. They’ll get an opportunity to be seen at some point, but the point of the level that we’re going into and the challenge that we face remains.

“I’m going to be picking the team that I think gives us the best chance of winning every game, regardless of whether you’re a new signing, been here 10 years, or a young lad. Whatever gives us the best chance of getting three points is what’s going to be on the pitch.

“I’m excited, it’s a fantastic challenge and we’re in a good spot. People above me are really calm, really supportive and working away to get stuff done.

“The lads are giving everything every day, they’re a top group. The staff have been excellent and you guys haven’t given me any stick yet, so we’re in a good spot at the moment.”

O’Neil’s arrival during the summer has given all members of the Blues squad a new chance to impress a manager who had never previously worked with any of the playing group before.

Asked if anyone had surprised him, O’Neil said: “One or two, I guess. You think you know a lot about the group, but you don’t. Until you work with them, it’s completely different.

“You watch what they’re doing in games that you play against them, or how they’ve done under the previous manager when you’re watching on the telly, or you’ve watched a few on Wyscout. But it’s never the same as watching them do what you ask and how they receive it, so I'm learning about them all the time.

“I’m impressed with what they’ve produced so far, but we do need to improve. The level we’re about to go into is the best league in the world, so we know our level needs to be very high and we’ll make sure we’re ready.”

Photo: TWTD