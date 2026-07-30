O'Neil: We'll Need to Be Adaptable

Thursday, 30th Jul 2026 11:31

Blues boss Gary O’Neil says his side will need to be adaptable over the course of the Premier League season and will work on different systems as pre-season continues.

Town lined-up 4-2-3-1 against FC Cartagena on Saturday and against Osasuna at Colchester last night, before switching to a 4-1-4-1 system after the substitutions.

Quizzed on what fans can expect to see during the rest of pre-season, O’Neil said: “We’ve been fairly consistent, with the ball we’ve used a back three most of the time with the ball in possession.

“Out of possession, we’ve been a four. We’ll be a five sometimes, we haven’t done that yet, we’ll probably practise that at some point in pre-season, I would think.

“The season’s going to call for a bit of adaptability because we’ll play some teams that have come up from the Championship with us at home and we’ll play a certain way and when we’ll go to the Etihad and we might play a bit different.

“There’s different challenges in the Premier League, but the principles will remain - we work hard as a team, we defend as a team, we attack as quickly as we can, we show a good understanding tactically.

“And I saw a lot of that tonight, so I’m very pleased, but we will, we will be adapt for this year.”

Looking ahead to Saturday when the Blues play friendlies at Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers, O’Neil added: “We’re going to try and get 90 minutes into as many as we can, some won’t quite be ready, but we’ll do our best to get some 90s into a few.”

Photo: TWTD