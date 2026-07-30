Birmingham Eyeing Taylor
Thursday, 30th Jul 2026 12:05
TWTD understands Championship Birmingham City are showing interest in Town midfielder Jack Taylor.
The Irish international hasn’t featured in pre-season having undergone a knee cartilage operation at the end of last season and manager Gary O’Neil said last night that he and fellow midfielder Azor Matusiwa, who had surgery on a muscle issue, are unlikely to be involved in any games before the opening-day fixture against Sunderland.
The Blues will almost certainly be unwilling to move on any of their central midfielders until they have made additions with that area of the squad one which is very short at present. Youngsters Fin Barbrook and Charlie Compton have featured in the last two friendlies, while Chieo Ogbene filled in in an unfamiliar central role in the last half hour against Osasuna last night.
Hammersmith-born Taylor joined Town in the summer of 2023 from Peterborough United for an initial £1.5 million.
The 28-year-old, who is contracted until the summer of 2028, has gone on to make 45 starts and 72 sub appearances, scoring nine goals, among them the memorable last-gasp winner at Wolves in the Premier League.
The former Barnet man started only four times in Town’s 2024/25 top-flight campaign - in addition to 28 appearances from the bench - so may have limited involvement in the season ahead were he to remain at Portman Road.
Sheffield United and Derby are also keen, however, Birmingham are the front-runners as it stands.
Photo: Matchday Images
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