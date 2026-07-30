Birmingham Eyeing Taylor

Thursday, 30th Jul 2026 12:05 TWTD understands Championship Birmingham City are showing interest in Town midfielder Jack Taylor. The Irish international hasn’t featured in pre-season having undergone a knee cartilage operation at the end of last season and manager Gary O’Neil said last night that he and fellow midfielder Azor Matusiwa, who had surgery on a muscle issue, are unlikely to be involved in any games before the opening-day fixture against Sunderland. The Blues will almost certainly be unwilling to move on any of their central midfielders until they have made additions with that area of the squad one which is very short at present. Youngsters Fin Barbrook and Charlie Compton have featured in the last two friendlies, while Chieo Ogbene filled in in an unfamiliar central role in the last half hour against Osasuna last night. Hammersmith-born Taylor joined Town in the summer of 2023 from Peterborough United for an initial £1.5 million. The 28-year-old, who is contracted until the summer of 2028, has gone on to make 45 starts and 72 sub appearances, scoring nine goals, among them the memorable last-gasp winner at Wolves in the Premier League. The former Barnet man started only four times in Town’s 2024/25 top-flight campaign - in addition to 28 appearances from the bench - so may have limited involvement in the season ahead were he to remain at Portman Road. Sheffield United and Derby are also keen, however, Birmingham are the front-runners as it stands. Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



jonny1964 added 12:08 - Jul 30

I would be sad to see Jack go - he has been part of this amazing adventure for some time and I would miss him. He has improved so much since he's been here and would be a good squad CM. 8

town4life added 12:11 - Jul 30

At 28 he's coming into his prime, if we sell him we have to replace, whilst he wont be first choice he's a good versatile option to have in the squad and a very capable championship midfielder if we do end up going down again. 4

Litfc00 added 12:13 - Jul 30

Great servant for the club but makes sense for all parties if a good fee is offered.



Would imagine we want to improve in midfield with multiple signings and Jack is at the age where he should be playing every week. Also probably our last chance to get a significant fee. 6

Essexblue57 added 12:16 - Jul 30

I’d sell him he’s never good enough for the Premiership and sentiment isn’t a reason to keep someone at a club who everyone knows won’t play. Why not sell and recover a bit of money for him. We all know our midfield is weak and needs some heavy work done on it quality wise. Yes Jacks been there but it’s time to let quite a few of them go to find first team football. 10

Tractorcookie added 12:24 - Jul 30

Jack surprised me with his performances in the PL and I didn't think he looked out of place. However he clearly isn't going to be first choice this time around so if he wants regular, first team football then it probably makes sense for both parties if we can sell him and get a decent fee. Although it was regarded as a big fee at the time, he has more than justified it in my view. I would be sorry to see him go but he would go with all my best wishes 2

rickw added 12:27 - Jul 30

He was our most improved player last season - Nunez, Cajuste and Neil were all signed to play ahead of him but he had other ideas, I'd have liked to given him the challenge again and see if he can rise to it again, but realistically if we can get in some genuine quality and Birmingham make a good offer then it should be a good move for all 4

Cervantes added 12:28 - Jul 30

Sad to see him go, as he's been a integral part of our rise. I understand his minutes would be limited this season and that he'd like to see more game time elsewhere. We also need to start making room for, hopefully, more experienced arrivals. Best of luck to Jack, I hope his remaining career is successful. 1

cornishnick added 12:28 - Jul 30

I thought he was outstanding at the back end of last season, making the CM position his own. He's unlikely to be a regular started in the PL, but a very useful squad player, especially if he continues his current trajectory. 3

PortmanTerrorist added 12:42 - Jul 30

Not long ago signed a new contract and IMO was our best midfielder last season. I appreciate Azor but he is at the end of the day a 1 dimensional CDM (great one mind) whereas Jack handles all aspects of being a CM; might be only player at the Club you could say that about ! Never let us down, did not look out of place last time in Prem, albeit limited minutes, and has improved year-on-year. Everyone has a price, and he may want to leave, but if not I would think he is the epitome of a quality squad player we will need this year. 1

JPR77 added 12:51 - Jul 30

Jack is as good as any midfielder currently in the squad so I wouldn't consider selling him, not without at least 2 midfielders coming in that can considerably improve us. I'd stick a pin in it until January, to see how the squad settles after the first half of the season. 2

TownSupporter added 12:53 - Jul 30

When you go up a league and one as brutal and clinical as the Premiership, unfortunately sentimentality must go out the window. He isn't good enough for the Premiership and if we are being serious about staying up, we still have a long way to go before that might become a possibility.



Wish him well for whatever happens. 1

tetchris added 12:58 - Jul 30

Underestimated player. Did well when he played last season. Bit like the Walton situation, you do well and then get replaced with someone else. Don’t think he would be a starter in the PL but ok a a sub and starter in cup games. We are very light in midfield atm and hope we have a couple of central midfielders in before Sunderland game. 1

Stato added 13:06 - Jul 30

He has a £3m valuation so well within the affordability of Birmingham and others. He did really well in 2nd half of last season and will run his socks off every match. Boro haveoney to spend so perhaps they might look at him too after HH departure 0

Jazzy71 added 13:10 - Jul 30

Whilst he has done well expect him to move on. But won't happen until end of August seeing as he's not recovered from his op. We need more quality this season to try and stay up. 0

ChingShady added 13:17 - Jul 30

He's improved so much that I wouldn't be surprised if he stepped up this time in the EPL. I love him personally, I think he gives us a bit of dog or a bit of bite to our midfield. Sometimes you need a player like Jack to come on and just run his socks off and challenging every ball. Not sure if others noticed but I do not have the stats on this, it really felt like Jack was intercepting a lot more passes like Morsy was in our promotion season, he and Azor seem to both have it in them. We all knew Jack loves a tackle but his overall defensive game has become leaps and bounds... Lets not forget as well! He's got a rocket of a right foot when he lets fly.



Be happy to take a good fee for him, but also sad to see him go. Strange one for me! 0

StowTractor added 13:24 - Jul 30

So that's 3 new central midfielders needed then to replace Cajuste, Neil and Taylor. Maybe 2 with PL experience on a permanent basis & a younger development option from one of the big boys academy, with an option to buy if we stay up.



If we can do that sort of business then maybe loan out Jack to Brum, with an option to buy if we stay up and they dont go up. Gives us an experienced Championship CMF if the worst happens & gives Jack game time if it doesnt.



0

AndySav04 added 13:26 - Jul 30

Both Portman Terrorist and JPR77 you have good views.

Obviously didn’t come with as much fanfare but has been unbelievably dependable, just missing the goals of late,



He is strong without hesitation kind of player, definitely has a role with us.



If any championship club wants to pay the bounty close to €8M (Doubt any championship club would allocate money to such a player) then wouldn’t sell. 0

BerksBlue15 added 13:27 - Jul 30

If someone like Hackney is £16.5m, getting £3m-£4m for JT barely makes a dent in what we can or can't afford elsewhere but does leave us even lighter than normal in CM. Keep hold unless it's a silly offer (£8m+). 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments