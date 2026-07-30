Released Dean Joins Fulham

Thursday, 30th Jul 2026 13:10

Released Town Women’s forward Rianna Dean has joined FAWNL Southern Premier Division Fulham following her Portman Road exit. Dean, 27, joined the Blues last summer and scored six goals in 24 appearances last season.

“It’s really nice and really exciting,” Dean said of her move. “Speaking to [manager] Steve [Jaye] and the ambition of the club, yeah, it was just sort of a no-brainer for me and where the club are going is something definitely I want to be part of.

“I think Fulham’s massive, it’s a massive club. The history of it and the way Steve’s doing things here with the women’s team and where they’ve come from and how they’re doing things the right way and obviously being unbeaten for two years is incredible.

“I’m very passionate when I play. Hopefully I bring some goals. And yeah, I just sort of leave everything out there on the pitch, give my all. I like to press well, work hard and score loads of goals.”

Elsewhere, former Blues midfielder Sarah Brasero has joined Spanish top-flight side Deportivo Alavés on loan from West Ham United until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old left Town in the summer of 2023 after three years, 43 appearances and seven goals having turned down the offer of a contract.

Photo: ITFC