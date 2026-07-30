Szmodics Set to Rejoin Derby On Loan

Thursday, 30th Jul 2026 15:30 TWTD understands departing forward Sammie Szmodics is set to rejoin Championship Derby County on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy. Szmodics, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2028, spent the second half of 2025/26 on loan at Pride Park with manager John Eustace, the 30-year-old’s boss at Blackburn prior to his £9 million move to the Blues in the summer of 2024, making no secret that he wanted the Irish international to return. Town would ideally have wanted a permanent switch but with Szmodics’s wage having increased following the Blues’ promotion to the Premier League, that wasn’t possible and so a loan for this season and an obligation to buy next summer has been negotiated. Speaking last night, Town manager Gary O’Neil said he anticipated Szmodics’s exit being confirmed soon. “I can see something happening with Szmods,” O’Neil said. “He’s been been a fantastic servant for the club, top guy, but there’s a few bits going on. “Szmods has had a bit of a sore knee, but I can see in the next few days that potentially Szmods will move.” Szmodics made 22 starts and 17 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring five goals, all but one in the 2024/25 Premier League season. Photo: Matchday Images



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burnbudgiesburn added 15:33 - Jul 30

Fair enough on the reason for the loan, but let's hope the obligation is more watertight than Al Hamadi's was! 2

Alberto_the_frog added 15:38 - Jul 30

Could have done with money for him NOW 4

JewellintheTown added 15:40 - Jul 30

Feel a bit sad for Sammy as its all a bit in limbo again for him & the club. I'm sure he'd prefer a sale too. Also keeps him tied to us and costing us. Clean break would have been better. Derby understandably messing Sammy about for money but its better than being with us and not playing I suppose. Surely someone else would want to buy him though? 2

parkinshair added 15:42 - Jul 30

Fantastic servant for the club is stretching it a bit. 12

RanmoorRuffian added 15:47 - Jul 30

Frustrating we'll now be paying a decent portion of his wages this season :-( 2

BlueMoon added 15:47 - Jul 30

Without wanting to rake-up what I'm sure has been discussed in depth previously (I can't find it). What was the gist of what SS had done to make his time here untenable? If it's that bad then must be a factor here too aside from just wages. 2

dirtydingusmagee added 16:10 - Jul 30

given that he was unlikely to play for Town again cant see the point in him just being loaned out, Sell him , im sure someone would buy if not Derby . 2

SuffPunch added 16:13 - Jul 30

Harshly maybe, but I don't think he is good enough to keep us safe in the Prem.

So sending him on loan and not having to pay all his wages is a bit of an opportunity.

We need physicality up top, and seeing there is nobody who i know of in our shopping budget, I would be happy to see Delap back.

By all accounts Fatawu was very rapid last night, and if we secured Enciso that would be quite a front line. 1

Bazza8564 added 16:27 - Jul 30

Bluemoon, made racist remarks to Kasey last year and was suspended by club 1

66notout added 16:28 - Jul 30

Biggest waste of money ever and by all accounts not a nice bloke either. 0

ITFC_1994 added 16:33 - Jul 30

Good riddance, awful player that just moves his arms really quickly so people think he works hard....the worst signing of the KM era.



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