Szmodics Set to Rejoin Derby On Loan
Thursday, 30th Jul 2026 15:30
TWTD understands departing forward Sammie Szmodics is set to rejoin Championship Derby County on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy.
Szmodics, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2028, spent the second half of 2025/26 on loan at Pride Park with manager John Eustace, the 30-year-old’s boss at Blackburn prior to his £9 million move to the Blues in the summer of 2024, making no secret that he wanted the Irish international to return.
Town would ideally have wanted a permanent switch but with Szmodics’s wage having increased following the Blues’ promotion to the Premier League, that wasn’t possible and so a loan for this season and an obligation to buy next summer has been negotiated.
Speaking last night, Town manager Gary O’Neil said he anticipated Szmodics’s exit being confirmed soon.
“I can see something happening with Szmods,” O’Neil said. “He’s been been a fantastic servant for the club, top guy, but there’s a few bits going on.
“Szmods has had a bit of a sore knee, but I can see in the next few days that potentially Szmods will move.”
Szmodics made 22 starts and 17 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring five goals, all but one in the 2024/25 Premier League season.
Photo: Matchday Images
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