Blues Linked With Late Florentino Move
Friday, 31st Jul 2026 09:57
Town and Fulham are reported to have joined Hull City in chasing Burnley midfielder Florentino Luis.
A move to the Tigers appeared all but done, however, the Blues and Cottagers are understood to have made late approaches for the 26-year-old.
Florentino has been left out of the Clarets’ last two friendlies, although he watched Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw with Espanyol at Turf Moor.
Afterwards manager Nicky Hayen was asked about the former Benfica man’s situation.
“Florentino, of course, there’s a lot of interest in him. We’ll see what the next days will bring as a result,” he told the Burnley Express.
Following the weekend game against Ajax, Hayen had admitted the defensive midfielder had been left out in order to avoid a fitness issue ahead of a move, which at the time appeared certain to be to Hull.
“That’s possible [that his exit is imminent],” he said. “We didn’t want to take the risk with Tino for having an injury, so we gave him the days for the club to take care of that.
“We will see in the upcoming days what it will be. But we know there is an offer and we'll see what happens in the next few days.”
Florentino joined Burnley on loan from Benfica, where he came through the youth system, last summer with the move made permanent for a fee of €24 million (£20.6 million) at the end of last season due to an obligation in the deal.
Born in Lobito, Angola, six-foot tall Florentino made 25 starts and six sub appearances for the Lancastrians last season.
During his time with Benfica, he won two Primeira Liga titles, featured in the Champions League and won Portuguese caps at U15 to U21 levels. He also spent time on loan at Monaco and Getafe.
The Blues are currently very short on central midfielders, particularly with Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor, who is a target of Birmingham City and other Championship clubs, unlikely to be involved in any pre-season games following their end-of-season operations.
Youngsters Fin Barbrook and Charlie Compton were involved in the last two friendlies, while Chieo Ogbene was utilised out of position against Osasuna on Wednesday evening.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
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