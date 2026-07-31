Blues Travel For Double-Header at Oxford and Wycombe
Friday, 31st Jul 2026 14:35
Town face Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers in an away double-header on Saturday as they continue their pre-season programme.
The Blues take on Oxford, who were relegated from the Championship last season, in a midday kick-off, before visiting Wycombe, who finished 11th in League One in 2025/26, at 4pm.
Manager Gary O’Neil will field two different XIs and will be looking to give as many players as possible full games.
“We’re going to try and get 90 minutes into as many as we can, some won’t quite be ready, but we’ll do our best to get some 90s into a few,” he said following Wednesday’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Osasuna at Colchester.
New signings Issa Diop, Daizen Maeda and Kjell Scherpen are yet to feature in a pre-season game but may be among those coming off the bench at some stage of one of the games.
Striker George Hirst similarly may not be considered ready for more than a part of a game after starting pre-season late having been away with Scotland at the World Cup.
Christian Walton is sidelined with a foot injury, Jaden Philogene with a hamstring problem and Sammie Szmodics has been struggling with a knee issue but in any case is close to rejoining Derby County on a season-long loan.
Midfield duo Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor aren’t expected to be involved in any pre-season fixture having undergone surgery at the end of last season.
Youngsters Corbin Mthunzi, Fin Barbrook, Steven Turner, Charlie Compton and Luca Fletcher have all played a part in the last two friendlies and are likely to be involved again.
Oxford have proved something of a bogey side to the Blues over the years and last season Town fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Kassam Stadium before winning by the same scoreline at Portman Road.
Indeed, the Blues have never won a league fixture away against the U’s with their only league victory in Oxford a 4-1 Southern Amateur League success over Oxford City back in 1913.
However, they did win a number cup games at the Manor Ground and in July 2004 Joe Royle’s Blues came from a goal down to thump the home side 5-1 at the Kassam Stadium, Tommy Miller, Darren Bent, Pablo Couñago and Jim Magilton bagging the goals.
The current Oxford squad, which is now managed by Wales and Arsenal legend Aaron Ramsey following ex-Blue Matt Bloomfield’s departure earlier in the summer, features one familiar face, Greg Leigh, the Jamaica international having spent the 2022/23 League One promotion season with Town.
The Blues last played Wycombe in that 2022/23 campaign, winning 4-0 at Portman Road, but falling to a 1-0 defeat to the Chairboys at Adams Park, courtesy of a Brendan Hanlan goal five minutes before the break.
Town have played only three competitive games at Wycombe, winning one - 4-1 under Paul Cook’s management - and drawing one - 1-1 with Paul Lambert in charge - while the only friendly between the clubs at Adams Park in July 1995 ended 2-2.
Former Cheltenham, Barnsley, Swansea and Huddersfield boss Michael Duff is now in charge of the Buckinghamshire side.
Both Oxford and Wycombe will be playing their final pre-season games before their campaigns proper get under way with Carabao Cup ties next weekend.
Neither of Saturday’s matches is being streamed live, however, the Chairboys are providing live commentary.
Photo: Matchday Images
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