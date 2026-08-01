Szmodics Derby Loan Return Confirmed

Saturday, 1st Aug 2026 09:00 Town have confirmed forward Sammie Szmodics’s loan move to Championship Derby County on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, as revealed by TWTD Thursday. That obligation is understood to be £5.4 million should the Rams, who are close to confirming a takeover, win promotion to the Premier League in the campaign ahead, £2.7 million if not. Szmodics, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2028, spent the second half of 2025/26 on loan at Pride Park with manager John Eustace, the 30-year-old’s boss at Blackburn prior to his £9 million move to the Blues in the summer of 2024, having made no secret that he wanted the Irish international to return. Town ideally wanted a permanent switch but with Szmodics’s wage having increased following the Blues’ promotion to the Premier League, that wasn’t possible and so a loan for this season and an obligation to buy next summer was negotiated. “It’s a place I wanted to return to, so I’m over the moon to finally get it done,” Szmodics said. “I had a good summer with my family, assessed the options and went back to pre-season at Ipswich. “In my mind, I always knew that this was somewhere I wanted to come. As soon as I knew there was interest and something we could sort out, I was all open arms to it.” Regarding manager Eustace, he added: “The relationship is really good, which is one of the reasons I wanted to come back, which is probably what a lot of the boys would say. “He’s a great manager, but his man-management is class. I’ve got a really good personal relationship with him. “I feel like I can pick the phone up and speak to him, whether it’s about football or not. It was a real pulling point why I wanted to come back. “He knows my game; he knows what my strengths and my weaknesses are. He fills me with confidence like he does the other lads. “You can see why so many people who have played under him before want to come and play under him again, because he gets the best out of the players. Ultimately, that’s what I want, and that’s what he wants for his Derby team.” Szmodics made 22 starts and 17 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring five goals, all but one in the 2024/25 Premier League season. Photo: Matchday Images



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Jazzy71 added 09:05 - Aug 1

I can't see Derby going up so it's £2.7M. Fresh start for him but has only had one outstanding season when ay Blackburn and that's it. So best he moves on and rebuilds his career xx 0

wellsy700 added 09:07 - Aug 1

I guess we're all supporting Derby this year then -3

RIPbobby added 09:11 - Aug 1

I wonder what he could have done under the new manager? Under KM we had a very defined way of playing which didn't suit all players. (Especially Szmods and Akpom) Perhaps he could have done something? Saying that he did score four in the top flight which is commendable. Good luck for the future. 0

Bazza8564 added 09:16 - Aug 1

No room for racist bullies in our squad, we move on and focus on those who are here, not those who aren't! 3

Bluearmy_81 added 09:23 - Aug 1

Good riddance. 1

Klassic_Ben added 09:29 - Aug 1

@Bazza8564 Is there any actual proof of that? I’m not defending him but I keep seeing people referencing things of that nature but never seen any sort of proof.



Obviously something happened for him to be sent out on loan just find it strange how everyone seems to know what happened despite the lack of evidence.



Anyway glad this is sorted hope Derby go up so we get the 5.4 million as opposed to 2.7.

(bit of a liberty that) 4

ellaandred added 09:29 - Aug 1

He'll get a sore arse with all that sitting down, when Derby are one up with 89 minutes to play. -1

flykickingbybgunn added 09:35 - Aug 1

Good luck to him. I'm glad we are getting some cash.



Turn the page. Next chapter. 1

Bazza8564 added 09:39 - Aug 1

Klassic, you will never hear the true story because it was covered up. Ill message you 0

Bazza8564 added 10:07 - Aug 1

I think McKennas comments in January about not fitting our dressing room culture say as much as anything.



To be honest, Ive long since written the guy off and am more focused on the players we have and the ones said to be incoming. It is rumoured we are close on Lukic and Encisco and with talk about Hirst moving on, that is only happening because of another 9 pending surely?



If those three mature then we have 9 in, and potentially only another couple of gaps to fill.



Personally I'm really excited about our incomings this year, we have spent modest amounts and that gives significant future scope. If Jaden moves that a big incoming chunk too. People are always hyper negative (boredom) but I think so far so good at worst! 0

Mark added 10:17 - Aug 1

£2.7m then, less our contribution to his wages this season. A big loss, but let's move on 0

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