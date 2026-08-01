Szmodics Derby Loan Return Confirmed
Saturday, 1st Aug 2026 09:00
Town have confirmed forward Sammie Szmodics’s loan move to Championship Derby County on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, as revealed by TWTD Thursday.
That obligation is understood to be £5.4 million should the Rams, who are close to confirming a takeover, win promotion to the Premier League in the campaign ahead, £2.7 million if not.
Szmodics, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2028, spent the second half of 2025/26 on loan at Pride Park with manager John Eustace, the 30-year-old’s boss at Blackburn prior to his £9 million move to the Blues in the summer of 2024, having made no secret that he wanted the Irish international to return.
Town ideally wanted a permanent switch but with Szmodics’s wage having increased following the Blues’ promotion to the Premier League, that wasn’t possible and so a loan for this season and an obligation to buy next summer was negotiated.
“It’s a place I wanted to return to, so I’m over the moon to finally get it done,” Szmodics said.
“I had a good summer with my family, assessed the options and went back to pre-season at Ipswich.
“In my mind, I always knew that this was somewhere I wanted to come. As soon as I knew there was interest and something we could sort out, I was all open arms to it.”
Regarding manager Eustace, he added: “The relationship is really good, which is one of the reasons I wanted to come back, which is probably what a lot of the boys would say.
“He’s a great manager, but his man-management is class. I’ve got a really good personal relationship with him.
“I feel like I can pick the phone up and speak to him, whether it’s about football or not. It was a real pulling point why I wanted to come back.
“He knows my game; he knows what my strengths and my weaknesses are. He fills me with confidence like he does the other lads.
“You can see why so many people who have played under him before want to come and play under him again, because he gets the best out of the players. Ultimately, that’s what I want, and that’s what he wants for his Derby team.”
Szmodics made 22 starts and 17 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring five goals, all but one in the 2024/25 Premier League season.
Photo: Matchday Images
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