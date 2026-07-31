TWTD World Cup Sweepstake Winner

Friday, 31st Jul 2026 16:27

More than 500 TWTD users entered our 2026 World Cup sweepstake with one of the 17 posters allocated Spain the winner.

Ahead of the tournament, each of the 551 who entered were randomly handed a team to follow throughout the competition.

A prize of a £25 Amazon voucher was on offer to one of the users allocated the team which ultimately carried off the trophy.

And the winner chosen at random from the 17 who were given Spain, who beat Argentina 1-0 after extra-time in the final, was ollie_smith2001. Congratulations to them and thanks to everyone else for taking part.

TWTD has no plans to sell its World Cup sweepstake to outside investors.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters